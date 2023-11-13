Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on Tesla, BAE Systems, Tullow Oil and British Land

Petrol station giant EG Group has announced that it will acquire Tesla’s network of ultra-fast chargers. Photo: Noah Berger/AP (Associated Press)

Tesla stock was up 0.3% in pre-market trading on Monday after rising 2.2% on Friday, as petrol station company EG Group announced it would acquire the electric car maker’s network of ultra-fast chargers.

So-called superchargers are popular among EV drivers for their reliability and speed.

EG, run by Asda owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa, said the chargers will be branded “Evepoint” and will be available to all electric car drivers. It aims to expand its charging network from over 600 chargers deployed currently to over 20,000 chargers across its sites over time.

Zuber Issa said: “Securing a best-in-class device from Tesla is another milestone for EvePoint and extremely exciting for us.

“This is the first deal of its kind struck by Tesla with a third-party charge point operator in Europe and will transform how our customers charge their vehicles and how they interact with eG.

“Since installing our first EV charger in 2012, we have continued to invest in technology. This deal will accelerate the delivery of critical charging infrastructure to motorists, helping the transition to net zero.”

According to the RAC, as of August, there were more than 1,100 Tesla chargers at 115 locations across the UK.

BAE Systems (B.A.L,

BAE Systems shares rose 0.5% in London after it announced its order intake so far this year was more than £30 billion ($36.7 billion).

Britain’s biggest defense company maintained its guidance for annual revenue growth of 12%.

In August the firm upgraded its forecast, saying earnings per share would rise 10%-12% in 2023 after orders surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Since then there has been instability in the Middle East also.

BAE confirmed it has booked £10 billion of orders since the end of June, including £3.9 billion of funding for the next phase of the AUKUS submarine program between Australia, Britain and the United States.

“Trading has been in line with the advanced guidance issued in time for our 2023 half-year results. We are delivering another year of good sales and earnings growth alongside strong cash flow generation,” Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said in a statement. ” statement.

“Order flow on new and existing programs, renewals on existing positions and progress with our opportunity pipeline remains strong.

“These strengthen our confidence and visibility for good top line growth in the coming years, and we continue to reinforce our value compounding model with a sharp focus on operating performance and disciplined capital allocation.”

tulo oil (twl.l,

Tullow Oil has announced that it has secured a new five-year credit facility to manage its heavy debt load.

A $400 million (£327 million) deal was agreed with miner Glencore (GLEN.L), which allows Tullow to refinance debt notes maturing in 2026. Oil and gas exploration firms face interest rates as high as 15% for any amount withdrawn under this. Facility.

Additionally, Tullow has agreed to an oil marketing and offtake contract with Glencore.

Tullow’s net debt position stood at $1.9 billion at the end of June.

CEO Rahul Dhir said the deal “reflects our ability to access long-term capital from a variety of sources and this facility is an important step in our refinancing strategy.”

Tullow’s shares rose more than 9% following the news.

British Land (blnd.l,

British Land rose 6% during the day as underlying first-half profit came in at £142 million, a rise of 3.4%.

The owner of the Broadgate Center in the City of London and Regent Place in King’s Cross also raised its dividend by almost 5% to 12.16p per share.

It showed that occupancy rates were above 96%, supporting demand for high quality and central office space.

However, the value of its property portfolio fell 2.5% to £8.7 billion in the last half year amid higher interest rates.

The group expects its full-year performance to be at the “top end” of previous guidance and expects the UK to be approaching peak interest rates.

Valuations of retail parks and London urban logistics assets rose 0.2% and 0.6% respectively, but complexes fell 4%.

Chief executive Simon Carter said: “While we have delivered strong earnings growth over the past 18 months, asset values ​​have been impacted by rising interest rates.”

“The geopolitical and economic landscape remains uncertain; however, with our portfolio yields now above 6% and the increased likelihood that we are approaching a peak in UK base rates, we remain confident about the differentiated quality of our assets as well as our “We expect the strong business fundamentals of the sub-markets to re-establish themselves as the primary drivers of performance.”

