Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on Tata Technologies, ASML, Tesla and Dr Martens

Tata Technologies made a blockbuster entry in the stock market as the stock soared as much as 180% in its first day of trading.

The Tata Motors unit is the first group company to go public in nearly two decades and the IPO is valued at 567.94 billion rupees (£5.36bn/$6.8bn).

The stock is listed at Rs 1,200 per share on the National Stock Exchange of India and Rs 1,199 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which is 140% higher than its IPO price. The stock jumped 180% to Rs 1,400 in early trade and then traded 160% higher than the IPO price of Rs 1,311.50.

“The listing of Tata Technologies was beyond imagination… and after that, the rally to Rs 1,400 was even more unexpected,” Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, told Reuters. If the gains are sustained, Tata Technologies will have the best IPO debut ever in India.

The company is a global engineering services provider that specializes in product development and digital solutions for original equipment manufacturers with customers in industries such as aerospace, transportation and construction heavy machinery.

Shares of chipmaking equipment maker ASML rose in extended trading after news that CEO Peter Weenink was stepping down.

ASML, Europe’s most valuable technology company, will name Christophe Fouquet as chief executive officer and chairman next April.

Martin van den Brink, ASML’s technology chief and co-chairman with Wennink, will also retire next spring.

Fouquet, who has been with ASML for 15 years and is currently chief business officer, previously oversaw its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) product line, which now accounts for about half of the company’s sales.

Wennink also noted Fouquet’s years of experience with the company, saying, “I am very pleased that we have been able to secure such a strong successor to lead ASML.”

“We share the ‘ASML DNA’ of collaboration and partnership. I will work closely with Christophe to ensure he gets the best possible start in his new position.

ASML shares have risen almost 14% per cent in the past year, valuing the Dutch company at around £215bn.

Tesla shares were higher in extended trading ahead of the Cybertruck’s first delivery.

The electric car maker is scheduled to hold an event at its Austin, Texas headquarters this evening at 2:00 pm local time.

“The Cybertruck is one of those special products that only comes around once in a long time,” Tesla boss Elon Musk said last month.

The company has said little about the specifications of the production-ready Cybertruck. However, the flagship model is now expected to cost around $100,000, up from the announced entry-level $39,900.

The Cybertruck is characterized by its futuristic look with a stainless-steel exterior and armored glass.

Dr. Martens (DOCS.L)

Shares of Dr. Martens fell after the footwear company warned that its earnings for the year were likely to fall short of expectations amid another decline in sales.

The boot maker revealed that sales fell 5% to £395.8m in the six months to September 30, as it was hampered by particularly challenging trading in the US.

The company said pre-tax profits fell 55% to £25.8 million and it would make a loss of around £5 million for the year.

Chief executive Kenny Wilson said: “We undoubtedly face some more challenging headwinds in the US, but we are continuing to invest in the business, we have confidence in our iconic brand, and we believe in long-term growth. Are.” Business potential.”

