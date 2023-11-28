Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on Rolls-Royce, Novartis, EasyJet and Barclays

Rolls-Royce is targeting a huge increase in profits. Photo: Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters (Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters)

Rolls-Royce (RR.L)

Shares of Rolls-Royce rose to a four-year high after the UK engineering company set new targets for operating profit.

The company now has a medium-term target of delivering an operating profit of between £2.5 billion ($3.16 billion) and £2.8 billion. It also aims for free cash flow of £2.8bn to £3.1bn, with returns on capital between 16% and 18%.

Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over in January, said: “We are creating a high-performing, competitive, flexible and growing Rolls-Royce that will have the financial strength to control and shape its destiny .

“We are confident in our ability to achieve these ambitions and we have a clear and detailed plan to deliver on our goals.”

The company is targeting to increase its civil aerospace margin to 15% to 17% from 2.5% last year.

It also plans to sell £1 billion to £1.5 billion of assets over the next five years, including its electric plane arm.

Novartis (NVS)

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis raised its sales growth guidance to 5% a year through 2027 after “progress” in delivering its pure-play strategy.

The company said the new medium-term target will be driven by six drugs, led by breast cancer drug Kisqali.

Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said, “Novartis has now completed its transformation into a ‘pure-play’ innovative medicines company, delivering strong growth in core margins and free cash flow, as well as continuing strong operating performance.”

Novartis reiterated its core operating income margin of at least 40% by 2027, up from 35% last year.

Budget airline easyJet has revealed it has swung into annual profit after a record summer.

The group reported a pre-tax profit of £432m for the year to September 30, compared with a loss of £208m the previous year, as the group announced its first dividend payment to shareholders since the pandemic.

Underlying, or headline, profits were £455 million in 2021–22, compared with a loss of £178 million.

The company, which has not paid a dividend in three years, announced a final payout of 4.5p per share, worth £34m.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Our record summer performance reflects the success of our strategy and demand for easyJet remains strong as customers choose us for our network and value.

“We see a positive outlook for this year, with airline and holiday bookings growing year on year and recent consumer research showing that almost three-quarters of Britons expect to spend more on their holidays than last year. Are planning and travel remains their top priority. Household discretionary spending.

He also said that the average airfare has increased by £9 from 2022.

Barclays shares were lower amid reports the lender is in talks to buy a £3bn mortgage book from Metro Bank (MTRO.L) and reports it is exploring plans to offload thousands of investment banking clients Is.

Barclays boss CS Venkatakrishnan is under pressure to try to improve the bank’s profitability and its stock market valuation, which lags many peers.

The bank is considering plans to cut ties with thousands of less profitable investment banking clients, the Financial Times reports.

Barclays is also in exclusive talks to buy a £3bn residential mortgage book from Metro Bank after the troubled lender’s shareholders voted on a £925m refinancing package. The talks were reported by Sky News.

