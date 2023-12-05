Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on GameStop, Nvidia, Ericsson and Barclays

Memestock GameStop shares are on the rise again. Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

GameStop (GME)

GameStop shares were up in after-hours trading, ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

Analysts expect a loss of between eight and 12 cents a share in the quarter on revenue of $1.18bn (£934m).

GameStop has long been a favorite of WallStreetBets, which sent shares soaring 2,700% in just a few weeks in January 2021.

Ahead of its results, GameStop shares rose 10% on Monday, extending gains over the past five sessions to nearly 45%.

Analysts cited by Reuters suggested that a surge in investor optimism this month had helped create more confidence among retail traders, although they told the news service it could be a sign that the market is “overextended.”

nvidia (nvda)

Nvidia was in the red in after-hours trading due to the standoff between the US government and chip makers over China.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo called out Nvidia for planning to downgrade China’s products to avoid US chip export controls.

“Every day, China wakes up trying to figure out how to finalize our export controls… which means every minute of every day, we have to wake up to tighten those controls and work for our partners.” “We will have to be more serious about enforcement,” Raimondo said in the warning to Nvidia.

“If you redesign a chip around a particular cut line that enables them to do AI, I’m going to take control of it the very next day,” she said.

After more than tripling in 2023, Nvidia shares have lagged. The stock has fallen nearly 10% over the past two weeks to about $455.

Ericsson (ERIC)

Ericsson reaches the top of the Stoxx 600 (^STOXX) After striking a deal with AT&T (T) to build a major telecommunications network using open-radio-access (ORAN) technology.

The network will cover 70% of its wireless traffic in the United States by the end of 2026, which will be a milestone for the new technology. The contract could be worth about $14 billion over five years.

In a statement, Ericsson Chief Executive Officer Börje Ekholm called the deal a “strategic industry shift” and said it would create “new ways for operators to monetize networks.”

ORAN or Open Radio Access Network allows cloud-based software and gear from different suppliers to work together, making it cheaper for telecom operators. Existing networks operating 4G or 5G use proprietary equipment, so they don’t work with each other.

Barclays shares fell after news that Qatar’s wealth fund had sold almost half of its shares in the lender.

Qatar Holding launched the sale of approximately 362 million shares worth approximately £510m. The deal is priced at 141 pence per share, or about a 1.4% discount to Barclays’s closing share price on Monday.

The wealth fund is Barclays’ second-largest shareholder, according to Bloomberg data, and the stock sale is expected to reduce its stake from 5.3% to 2.9%.

The UK bank is coming under pressure from investors to revamp its strategy and improve its performance. It has announced it is cutting 900 jobs in its investment banking arm and shedding less profitable clients.

