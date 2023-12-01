Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on Disney, Dell, Ulta Beauty and Tesco

Disney is struggling at the box office, as the latest Marvel movies are performing poorly. Photo: Laura Radford/Marvel Studios (THA, Picturelux/The Hollywood Archive)

Disney (DIS)

Disney shares rose in after-hours trading after the company announced it would bring back dividend payments to shareholders.

The media giant said it will pay a dividend of $0.30 per share to shareholders of record as of Dec. 11. Payment will be made in January.

“This has been a year of significant progress for The Walt Disney Company, defined by strategic realignment and a renewed focus on long-term growth,” Disney board chairman Mark Parker said in a statement.

“As Disney moves forward with its key strategic objectives, we are pleased to announce a dividend for our shareholders, while we continue to invest in the company’s future and prioritize meaningful value creation.”

The company last paid a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share in January 2020.

This comes as Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management is moving forward with a proxy fight at Disney.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Trian is seeking multiple board seats at Disney.

Dell shares were lower in extended trading after the computer maker reported a 10% decline in revenue.

Fiscal third-quarter sales fell 10% to $22.3 billion, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $23 billion.

The company’s Customer Solutions group, which includes corporate and consumer PC sales, reported revenue of $12.28 billion in the third quarter, a decline of nearly 11%.

Adjusted earnings were $1.88 per share, well above the company’s forecast of $1.45 per share.

“We expect revenues to return to growth above our long-term financial framework next year,” Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill said on a conference call after the results were released.

ULTA Beauty

Ulta Beauty shares rose 11% in after-hours trading after its third-quarter results were slightly better than expected.

The beauty retailer reported adjusted earnings of $5.07 per share, better than analysts’ expectations by $5. Revenue of $2.5 billion was in line with estimates of $2.47 billion.

The company also raised the low end of its range for full-year sales and earnings expectations. It said it expects net sales for the fiscal year to be between $11.10 billion and $11.15 billion, and comparable sales to be up between 5% to 5.5%. Adjusted earnings per share for the year are expected to range from $25.20 to $25.60.

“Our insights show that consumers are ready to celebrate even in an uncertain economic environment,” said CEO Dave Kimbell.

Tesco shares fell after JPMorgan downgraded the food retailer to ‘underweight’ from ‘neutral’.

In September, the investment bank cut its performance rating for Tesco as part of a wider downgrade across the European food retail sector.

“We think current sentiment and valuations create an unattractive risk appetite as investors begin to reevaluate portfolios in 2024, when we expect grocers’ profit/loss and cash-flow dynamics to be worse than in 2022-23.” This would pose a downside risk to consensus,” the bank said at the time.

Now, it has cut Tesco’s rating to ‘underweight’, reflecting its cautious approach to the sector.

