Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on Berkshire Hathaway, Ryanair, Novo Nordisk and Tesla

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on a pile of cash worth a record $157 billion. Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP (Gerald Herbert, Associated Press)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway posted its first quarterly loss in a year as the Oracle of Omaha conglomerate venture was hit by Apple’s (AAPL) falling share prices.

The company’s operating income rose 41% to $10.76bn (£8.66bn) in the last quarter, but net losses more than quadrupled to $12.77bn.

Berkshire suggested that investors focus on the profit or loss of an investment, which is tied to accounting rules that can be confusing to investors.

The value of Berkshire’s portfolio of shares declined from $353 billion to $319 billion at the end of June due to the decline in the prices of Apple and other stocks.

The company also spent $1.1 billion on buybacks in the period, bringing the total in the first nine months of the year to nearly $7 billion.

Read more: FTSE and European shares open higher

Berkshire had a record $157.2 billion in cash at the end of September, surpassing the high of $149.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Warren Buffett’s company is taking advantage of rising bond yields, buying short-term Treasury bills yielding at least 5%. Berkshire had investments of $126.4 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Ryanair’s profits rose 59% to €2.18bn (£1.89bn, $2.34bn) in the six months to September and shares rose more than 6% after the airline announced its first dividend.

Europe’s biggest discount airline now expects to make after-tax profit of between €1.85bn and €2.05bn for the full year, despite its higher fuel bill.

The Dublin-based carrier announced its first dividend of €400m as it increased passenger fares by 24%.

Read more: Stocks that are trending today

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said the full-year out-turn would be disrupted by a steep rise in fuel costs, “making it unlikely that we will be able to repeat last year’s bumper third quarter performance”.

However, the group said its advance bookings for the Christmas season remain “strong”.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

The pharma firm has warned it will accelerate its US expansion at the expense of the EU unless Brussels changes plans to improve regulation of the industry.

The European Commission has proposed shortening the patent time for a new medicine to reduce the cost of medicines for its citizens with a faster shift towards cheaper generic medicines. The proposal will reduce the time for approval of a new drug from 400 days to 180 days.

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said the cuts would not allow the pharmaceutical company to recoup the investment in development as well as marketing costs.

“If you cut off one or two or three years of exclusivity, that’s the peak sales you take. When you launch a product, you have negative profit contribution because you spend more on marketing, sales. Investing…it’s really only over the years that you recoup your investment,” Jorgensen said.

Danish company Wegovi, responsible for weight loss and diabetes drugs Vegov and Ozempic, has become Europe’s most valuable listed company.

Tesla was up in premarket trading following reports that the electric-vehicle maker plans to build a €25,000 car at its factory near Berlin.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk visited the plant in Grueneheide, near Berlin, after attending an artificial intelligence summit in England.

According to Reuters, Musk has long raised the possibility of a more affordable electric car, but said he has postponed the plan in 2022 because he has not yet mastered the technology.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla is under pressure from Germany’s IG Metall union, which is trying to organize the plant and get Tesla to agree to a union contract.

WATCH: Warren Buffett: Here’s how to invest like the Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple And Android,

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com