Arm Holdings (ARM)

Shares of central processing unit (CPU) architecture licensing company Arm Holdings were rising in extended trading after Wells Fargo (WFC) initiated stock coverage.

Wells Fargo is giving the company an ‘overweight’ rating with a price target of $70 (£55.78) per share. Wells Fargo analysts cited the company’s chip designs and market expansion in China as other reasons for the rating.

The stock also surged after reports that Nvidia (NVDA) will use Arm Holdings’ technology to design central processing units that will run the Microsoft MSFT operating system.

Nvidia was one of Arm’s biggest financial backers in its September IPO and actually tried unsuccessfully to acquire the company.

African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies gained in extended trading after reporting a significant reduction in its quarterly loss.

The company’s third quarter financial results for 2023 revealed an adjusted EBITDA loss of $15m, the smallest loss since its initial public offering in 2019. Revenue fell 11% year-on-year to $45m.

The first Africa-focused tech start-up to list on the New York Stock Exchange now expects an adjusted 2023 EBITDA loss of $80m to $90m, compared to a previously communicated range of $90m to $100m.

Jumia has implemented measures that have had a positive impact on its liquidity. Its cash position declined by $19 million in the third quarter of 2023, a massive 71% decline year-on-year, compared to $66 million in the same quarter of 2022.

“The news this quarter is our continued significant progress toward profitability and cash conservation. This is important, as it shows the positive impacts of our growth strategy, which is now clearly and directly impacting many countries,” said Chief Executive Francis Dufay.

Country Garden (2007.HK)

Country Garden Holdings Co’s shares surged on news that the debt-laden Chinese builder is part of a draft “white list” of 50 property developers eligible for financing assistance.

Country Garden, one of the biggest companies in China’s property industry, has accumulated an estimated 1.36tn yuan (£152bn/$191bn) of debt.

Country Garden, which is listed in Hong Kong, was on a draft list of 50 developers that would be eligible for more financial support, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg said the list compiled by regulators includes private and state-owned developers and is intended as a guide for banks considering promoting companies through different mechanisms.

Virgin Money (VMUK.L)

Virgin Money shares fell after the lender revealed it had faced a decline in profits and had set aside more money for loans it expected to take down.

The UK’s sixth-largest lender said pre-tax profits fell 42% to £345 million as it set aside £309 million for credit card impairment charges, up from £52 million the previous year.

The FTSE 250 lender said it expects “continued growth in outstanding balances” in the next financial year.

The bank said it would buy back up to £150m of its own shares before May 2024. Also declared a final ordinary dividend of 2p per ordinary share.

