Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on Apple, Adobe, Pfizer and Currys

Apple’s stock hit a record high on Wednesday and was trending up in after-hours trading as Wall Street rallied on interest rate cut expectations.

Apple’s stock climbed 1.7% to end the day at $197.96 per share, surpassing the iPhone maker’s previous record high of $196.45 set on July 31, according to Reuters.

The stock reached an intraday high of $198.00, just shy of its intraday record of $198.23 set on July 19.

Shares of the iPhone maker have surged 52% this year, giving the company a market value of $3.08 billion.

Adobe shares slipped in extended trading after fiscal fourth-quarter results were better than expected, but guidance for fiscal 2024 fell short of estimates.

Adobe reported adjusted earnings of $4.27 per share, compared with estimates of $4.14 per share, and revenue of $5.05 billion, slightly better than analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected $18 in adjusted earnings per share and $21.73 billion in revenue.

For the current quarter ending in February, Adobe expects its earnings per share to range from $4.35 to $4.40. The company said it expects revenue of between $5.1bn and $5.15bn for the first quarter of the financial year.

Adobe increased the cost of some subscriptions during the quarter.

Shares of Pfizer fell in after-hours trading after the drugmaker forecast 2024 revenue and profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Revenue from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and treatments, which had peaked at $57bn in 2022, is now expected to be $8bn in 2024, a further decline from the $13bn analysts forecast and Pfizer’s forecast for the year Its own low estimate is $12.5bn. The company expects revenue of $58.5 billion to $61.5 billion in 2024.

“We want to be conservative,” Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on a conference call with investors. “We want to be reliable so we don’t (again) create uncertainty, which unfortunately happened this year.”

Investors seem unconvinced by JPMorgan cutting its price target on the stock from $34 to $30 and maintaining a neutral rating. BofA analysts cut their price target to $35 from $38, but also maintained their neutral rating.

Electricals retailer Currys has reported a fall in sales as it said consumer spending is under pressure and the business turned its focus to improving profits.

Group sales saw a 4% decline on a like-for-like basis in the six months to October compared to the same period last year.

In the half ended October 28, pre-tax losses on revenue narrowed to £46m from £548m a year earlier, down 7% to £4.16bn from £4.47bn previously.

Shoppers are troubled by persistent inflation and rising interest rates, which are helping to decline in all its international markets.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Curries is making progress in a challenging environment both at home and abroad, while also taking action to strengthen the group’s financial position.

