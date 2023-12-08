Trending Ticker: Google

Google’s stock soars after unveiling Gemini AI model. Photo: Omar Marx/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Google (GOOG)

Google stock was still rising in premarket trading on Friday, after seeing a surge of more than 5% on Thursday following the announcement of the Gemini AI model. The new software is set to compete with companies like ChatGPT, as well as efforts from Meta and Microsoft.

The search giant did not say whether it intends to monetize Gemini across its product suite after its launch, but said it will offer it to customers through Google Cloud in December.

Execs said its model outperformed ChatGPT-3.5’s chatbot.

The move follows turmoil at current market leader OpenAI, as CEO Sam Altman was unceremoniously ousted by the board before returning.

It also follows the launch of Microsoft’s CoPilot, a product powered by ChatGPT that plugs into Word, Excel and other programs in the Office suite.

Anglo American (AAL.L)

Miner Anglo American’s stock fell in European trading on Friday after it said it planned to cut production to cut costs.

The stock was trading 7.5% lower by about 11 p.m. after it revealed plans to slash production by 4% next year.

The company said the decision was taken “due to the ongoing economic and geopolitical instability and current cyclical weakness in PGMs (platinum group metals) and diamonds”.

The cuts reduce its capital expenditure by $1.8 billion (£1.5 billion) between the current year and 2026.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens stock continued to gain on Friday after jumping nearly 7% on Thursday.

The price jump came after a New York court ruling that is expected to address the evidence about the safety of a drug called Tylenol when used by pregnant women.

The lawsuits alleged that prenatal use of a key ingredient in Tylenol could increase the risk of autism and ADHD in children. Despite approximately 440 lawsuits alleging this, those selling products containing the ingredient deny any evidence that this is the case.

The outcome of this decision could potentially dismiss the current lawsuits or pave the way for other cases.

Ocado (OCDO.L)

After a volatile week, Ocado’s stock rose more than 4% before lunch on Friday, making it one of the top gainers in the FTSE 100.

Ocado saw its shares rise more than 3% on Wednesday after JPMorgan (JPM) upgraded it from ‘Sell’ to ‘Neutral’, later paring some gains.

The investment bank said it sees a bright outlook for the European internet sector next year based on improving profitability and cash flow, an expected decline in bond yields and increased M&A activity.

The lender said, “Having favored names with high margins, low debt (often net cash) in the online classifieds sector over the past two years, we now prioritize our sector with strong earnings momentum, high leverage and M&A. Let’s turn to scoped names.” ,

As a result, JP Morgan upgraded the company and raised its price target to 600p from 400p.

