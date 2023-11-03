Apple’s sales were affected due to China’s economic slowdown. Photo: Eli Song/Reuters (Eli Song/Reuters)

Apple shares fell in extended trading after it revealed a weak outlook for December quarter revenue.

In its fiscal fourth quarter, Apple reported earnings per share of $1.46 on revenue that reached $89.5 billion – a 1% decrease from the previous quarter.

Its iPhone business grew 2.8% to $43.8 billion. The tech giant released four new phones in the iPhone 15 family in September, including models with titanium cases and improved cameras.

But sales have been declining for the past 12 months and the company is in its longest recession since 2001.

The company’s business in China, its third-largest market, declined 2.5% to $15.1 billion as Beijing faces a broader economic slowdown.

Revenue in its Mac, iPad and wearables categories fell from the same quarter last year. For its just-concluded fiscal year, Apple reported total revenue of $383.3 billion, down from $394.3 billion the previous year.

Here are some of the highlights from Apple’s quarter compared to Wall Street expectations, compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $89.5 billion vs. $89.34 billion expected ($90.15 billion in Q4 2022)

adj. EPS: $1.46 vs. $1.39 expected ($1.29 in Q4 2022)

iPhone revenue: $43.8 billion vs. $43.73 billion expected ($42.63 billion in Q4 2022)

Services revenue: $22.3 billion vs. $21.36 billion expected ($19.19 billion in Q4 2022)

Mac revenue: $7.6 billion vs. $8.76 billion expected ($11.51 billion in Q4 2022)

iPad revenue: $6.4 billion vs. $6.33 billion expected ($7.22 billion in Q4 2022)

Wearables revenue: $9.3 billion vs. $9.41 billion expected ($9.65 billion in Q4 2022)

Speaking to analysts after the results, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that revenue in the current quarter will be the same as last year. Maestri also said the company expects “significant declines” in revenue from the Mac, iPad and wearables categories from the fourth quarter.

Shares of one of the world’s biggest shipping companies fell in pre-trading after it announced it was cutting 10,000 jobs.

AP Moller-Maersk reported a $10.6 billion (£8.7 billion) decline in third-quarter revenue as underlying pre-tax profits fell 82% to $1.9 billion amid “significantly lower freight rates”.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said, “If you want an economic giant, look no further than Maersk, as its position as one of the world’s largest container shipping companies makes it a reasonable proxy for global growth. Makes it.”

“If the economy is doing well then transport demand will be strong, but if there are clouds on the horizon it will have the opposite effect. The 9% drop in Maersk’s share price on its latest results shows that the global economy is losing momentum,” he said.

The Danish group is slashing its workforce from 110,000 to just under 100,000 in January as it looks to cut costs by $600 million (£491 million) next year.

Chief executive Vincent Clerc said: “Our industry is facing a new normal with low demand, prices in line with historical levels and inflationary pressures on our cost base.

“Since the summer, we have seen excess capacity in most sectors, leading to declining prices and no significant increase in ship recycling or idling.

Maersk said it has already cut about 6,500 jobs since the beginning of 2023 and will cut another 3,500 as it accelerates cost-saving actions.

It said up to 2,500 of these additional cuts would be made in “the coming months”, with the remainder in 2024.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir shares rose nearly 20% on Thursday and were higher in extended trading after the company updated fourth-quarter guidance due to surging demand for its AI platform.

Palantir’s revenue rose 17% to $558 million in the third quarter, from $478 million a year earlier. The Denver-based company now expects revenue of $2.216bn to $2.22bn for 2023. The company had previously guided for annual revenue to be “in excess” of $2.212bn.

In the fourth quarter, Palantir targets revenue of $599 million to $603 million.

Palantir enjoyed a boom in its US commercial business, which posted 33% top-line growth and benefited from demand for the company’s artificial intelligence platform, known as AIP.

Currys shares rose nearly 5% after it announced plans to sell its Greek and Cyprus business for £175 million as it looks to focus on its biggest markets including the UK and Ireland.

Kariz will sell the business, Kotsovolos, to Greek electricity generation and supply giant Public Power Corporation (PPC).

Expected to be around £156 million pounds after costs, this will be used to cut debt and reduce the accounting net losses of its pension fund.

Liberum analysts described this as an “excellent result”. “This further strengthens the balance sheet and will help provide a year-end net cash position of approximately £50m,” the broker said.

The sale is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

