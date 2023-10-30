TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

Article by: TrendForce

TrendForce estimates annual growth rates for 2024 will range between 2-5%, putting shipments slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

According to TrendForce, notebook inventory channels are displaying healthy levels in the second quarter. Both North America and Asia-Pacific regions are demonstrating healthy appetite for mid- and low-end consumer models. It’s not just a race to restock; This is a strategic move to prepare for the anticipated back-to-school wave in the third quarter.

And here’s the zinger – just as Google prepared to raise its licensing fees, Chromebook shipments peaked. The jump pushed 2Q notebook shipments to 42.52 million units, a quarterly jump of 21.6%. However, a look at the overall picture shows that a total of 77.5 million units were shipped in the first half of the year – down 23.5% year-on-year (YoY).

TrendForce further states that for 2H 2023, the growth pace is based on the purchasing power of end consumers. However, with the economic outlook of the two major notebook markets – the US and Europe – shrouded in uncertainty, normal seasonal purchasing demand is below normal. What’s more, some of this demand was already met in 2Q. As a result, 3Q notebook shipments are projected to see moderate growth of 3.8%, reaching 44.13 million units. Annual notebook shipments are projected to reach 163 million units, representing a year-on-year decline of 12.2%.

As we prepare for 2024, the technological horizon looks promising. As market inventories align with healthy metrics and anticipated inflation pressures begin to stabilize, global notebook shipments are poised for a potential rebound. Still, it’s not all roses. The global consumer environment is still feeling pressure, and even though demand is gradually increasing, the market has not yet shown strong bullish signs.

In the latter half of the year, weak demand coupled with the absence of seasonal market activity has not only impacted corporate profitability but also posed challenges for the budget for the upcoming year. Concurrently, the rise of AI and its emphasis on core infrastructure could sideline IT spending. While Windows 10 is set to end its support in October 2025, it is projected to fuel a wave of business device upgrades starting in 2024. However, TrendForce believes that depending on commercial notebook demand, the pace and urgency of this upgrade wave may be delayed and slowed, reducing the likelihood of significant shipment growth.

On the consumer demand front, when examined among the world’s economic forces, China faces challenges due to a weak economic and employment environment, which casts a somewhat pessimistic outlook on its market growth. In contrast, the US sees a strong rebound in demand in 2023, but projections suggest slower growth in 2024. Europe, after undergoing a two-year demand recalibration, could see a consumer revival in the latter half, should the macroeconomic environment brighten. Finally, Southeast Asia, buoyed by a growing consumer class, is predicted to increase shipments, indicating modest growth in consumer-focused devices.

Source: www.eetasia.com