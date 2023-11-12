Treasury-yield surge spurs tokenization of real-world assets on blockchain, leading to 'big change' in finance

The rise in Treasury yields since 2022 has given a big boost to the tokenization of real-world assets.

The total value of on-chain, real-world assets sits at $118.6 billion, according to Fundstrat.

“It is increasingly likely that blockchain could become the back-end infrastructure for almost every asset class.”

Investment firms like Franklin Templeton have issued more government securities on the blockchain, with US bonds recently paying 5%.

“Rising interest rates over the past year have been a big plus, given that yields in decentralized finance were previously much higher than those on U.S. bonds,” Fundstrat analyst Tom Couture told Insider. “But obviously rates have gone up over the last year and a half and you get 5% risk-free on U.S. Treasuries. So demand has gone up.”

And it’s not just the treasury. There is a growing pace of packaging commodities, currencies and investment funds into tokens and adding them to the blockchain.

Boston Consulting Group offered a “highly conservative” forecast of $16 trillion by 2030, with a bullish scenario putting it at $68 trillion.

That’s still a far cry from the total market value of real-world assets, which Fundstrat estimates at more than $992 trillion.

But big banks are also jumping into it. In October, JPMorgan went live with its tokenized collateral network – a system that allowed BlackRock to tokenize one of its money market funds and transfer it to Barclays in derivatives trading.

And global banking network SWIFT is also building a blockchain-based system for financial transactions with tech company Chainlink.

Benefits of tokenization

Of course, tokenization is nothing new. ETFs and REITs are the first examples of putting assets into packages or tokens.

But tokenization of real-world assets on the blockchain is a new trend that is gaining momentum. This is because investors are seeing a lot of benefits.

For one, it helps assets become more liquid. When an asset is tokenized, it allows fragmentation – dividing that token into smaller pieces – which improves potency.

Furthermore, a token on the blockchain can be traded 24 hours a day instead of seven and a half hours on a normal stock exchange. Transaction speeds in blockchain trades are also faster.

Barriers to tokenization

According to Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council, one reason the tokenization trend is not taking off is that the market is too fragmented.

For example, tokenized government securities are available on different platforms rather than on a centralized exchange.

“To tokenize real-world assets we really need an entity that actually has the licenses necessary to become a national securities exchange like the CME for commodities or the Nasdaq for stocks,” he said.

Bratcher said he is not aware of efforts to accomplish this, but he sees a national exchange happening within three years.

Whenever this happens, it could be the next step in the evolution of finance.

“This is a major change in the way finance is facilitated,” said Fundstrat’s Couture. “First you had analog, a lot of paper. Then we moved into the digital age with computers and Excel and digital ledgers. I think this is probably the next step where you have everything on transparent blockchain rails.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com