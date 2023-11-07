Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says IRS plan to have taxpayers submit tax documents digitally is months ahead of schedule

Taxpayers will be able to digitally submit all types of tax documents and other communications to the IRS months earlier than originally planned under a new timetable for paperless taxpayer communications announced Tuesday by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“The impact will be significant and far-reaching,” Yellen says in a speech prepared for delivery at IRS headquarters in Washington, “and we will accelerate processing times for the system as a whole.”

The IRS has suffered decades of underfunding and is overwhelmed with paperwork, which has prevented the agency from processing tax forms at a faster pace. Yellen’s speech is intended to signal that the 10-year infusion of cash included in the Democrats’ inflation-cutting act is working for the IRS.

“Taxpayers will save time and effort because people can start submitting their documents now, rather than waiting until the originally planned deadline of early next year,” she says.

The IRS plan to improve customer service for the 2024 filing season comes against the backdrop of a series of proposals by congressional Republicans to reduce its funding.

Tuesday’s focus will be on what the allocated funds are doing for taxpayers.

Under the initiative, most people will be able to submit everything but their tax returns digitally in 2024. As the IRS is piloting its new electronic Free File tax return system starting in 2024, the agency will be able to process everything digitally, including tax returns. By 2025.

“The IRS will reduce errors and storage costs,” Yellen says.

The processing change is expected to cut the $40 million per year the agency spends on storing more than 1 billion historical documents. According to the IRS, the federal tax administrator receives more than 200 million paper tax returns, forms and pieces of mail and non-tax forms annually.

The reforms are being announced as the agency faces another effort to make cuts.

An aid bill that passed the House on Thursday – unlikely to be approved by the Democratic-controlled Senate – would cut $14 billion from the country’s tax collection in exchange for providing aid to Israel. President Joe Biden has said he will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

According to independent budget analysts, the IRS cuts would cost taxpayers billions of dollars, not save money.

Yellen said on CNN last week that tying Israeli aid to IRS cuts is “irresponsible.”

Source: fortune.com