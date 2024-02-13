Treasury proposes new anti-money laundering rules for investment advisers

Washington – The Biden administration is imposing new recordkeeping rules for US investment advisers in its continued effort to crack down on money laundering, illicit finance and fraud in the US financial system.

The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network — known as FinCEN — proposed a regulation Tuesday that would require investment advisers to develop anti-money laundering programs and file reports with the government if they detect suspicious activity by clients. Will need to do.

FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki, a business full of regulatory gaps that can be exploited to launder money and hide illicit wealth, said the new rules for investment advisers “will level the regulatory playing field, endangering U.S. economic and national security.” Will protect and protect American businesses.” a statement.

The proposal follows other recent announcements by the Biden administration targeting financial crime.

Treasury last week proposed a rule that would require real estate professionals to report to the agency about non-financed sales of residential real estate to legal entities, trusts and shell companies. All cash purchases of residential real estate are considered at high risk for money laundering. The rule will not require reporting of sales to individuals.

Additionally, the agency has created a new database on small business ownership. The so-called Beneficial Ownership Registry is expected to include the personal information of owners of at least 32 million U.S. businesses.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last month that 100,000 businesses have registered for the new database.

A news release from FinCEN said the investment adviser rule “will bring greater transparency to the U.S. financial system and assist law enforcement in identifying illicit proceeds entering the U.S. economy.”

A fact sheet said the rules could be tightened over time to include record-keeping on customers’ ownership information.

In December 2021, the White House planned to prioritize anti-corruption and greater transparency in the financial system, “both at home and abroad, and to prevent authoritarians and the corrupt from stashing their ill-gotten gains in the United States.”

Shortly after the announcement, Treasury conducted a risk assessment and found cases where sanctioned individuals, tax evaders,” and other criminal actors used investment advisors as an entry point to invest in U.S. securities, real estate and other assets. Have done,” according to one. Treasury release.

Treasury said the risk assessment also identified cases of Chinese and Russian individuals using investment advisers to access sensitive information and emerging technology.

Public comment on the rule will be open until April 15.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Source: www.bing.com