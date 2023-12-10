Treasury mania pushes 10-year yield below 4.2%: Markets down

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries resumed their rally Tuesday as a labor-market slowdown boosted speculation that the Federal Reserve would be able to cut interest rates next year to prevent a recession.

Benchmark 10-year yields, which topped 5% in October, fell to below 4.2% on Tuesday, with data showing employment opportunities fell to their lowest since 2021. Yet concerns about markets being too bullish on expectations of a Fed easing have emerged – underscoring the risks for traders hoping for a pivot. It’s a bet that may pay off if the rate cut is sustained – or could backfire if policymakers choose to keep borrowing costs high for a longer period of time.

In a week dominated by labor-market readings, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey — known as JOLTS — lagged all estimates from a Bloomberg survey of economists. The data came just days before a key payroll report — currently estimating that employers added 187,000 jobs in November.

“Overall, the jobs update is in the driver’s seat,” said Ian Lingen at BMO Capital Markets. “Treasuries added to the bullish price action. From here, there’s not much on the macro horizon until tomorrow’s ADP report.”

Treasuries also joined the advance in global bonds after one of the European Central Bank’s most hawkish officials said a “significant” slowdown in inflation was visible. The S&P 500 was little changed. Banks fell after KeyCorp’s non-interest income outlook. The megacap sector outperformed – Apple Inc. back above $3 trillion. Bitcoin rises above $43,000.

Gennady Goldberg of TD Securities told Bloomberg Surveillance on Friday that the Treasury market rally is approaching relevant levels, especially at the tail end of the curve. Ten-year yields fell eight basis points to 4.17% on Tuesday.

“We’ve been a long time since 4.70, and I’m certainly not complaining. But I think you’re seeing a little bit of overstretch,” Goldberg said. “If we get closer to 4%, I think I’ll take my foot off the gas pedal. I think you have to do it strategically.” Have to play.

Swap contracts anticipating the outcome of Fed meetings have slightly increased the degree of easing they expect by the end of 2024, expecting the effective fed funds rate to fall to about 4.05% from 5.33% currently.

Man Group’s Peter Van Duijvaert said Fed cuts are more likely to be a reaction to something bad from an economic perspective.

“If the Fed is going to cut rates next year, it’s probably a result of something not right in the economy,” he said.

According to Krishna Guha at Evercore, the jobs-openings data confirms that the Fed has made substantial progress in normalizing the labor market – but this is seen by policymakers as more consistent with “desired rebalancing” than “increased downside risks.” Will be considered.

“In this context, we are cautious about raising the market rate cut stakes too high,” Guha said. “We find it hard to imagine cuts before June without a recession – and still see a three-cut baseline in a soft-landing scenario.”

In the span of a week, traders have begun to express skepticism about the volume and pace of the Fed’s moves over the next year, from placing rate-cut bets in all corners of the futures, cash and options markets.

Yet in the Treasury futures market, the options bias has turned positive across all periods – with a notable move up on the long-bond contract in the past week, where the cost of hedging against the risk of an outside rally has become the most expensive since April. . This indicates that traders – despite doubts about whether expectations for the Fed have gone too far – are more likely to appreciate Treasuries rising than suffering another selloff.

According to Lauren Goodwin at New York Life Investments, the Fed is now likely at the end of a very aggressive monetary policy growth cycle. But the faster pace of the hike doesn’t mean those effects are felt more quickly.

“Historically, interest rate increases take about 12 to 18 months to impact the economy, and 18 to 24 months to impact the labor market,” he said. “Markets don’t begin to price in the risk of a recession until unemployment claims rise and earnings deteriorate. “As a result, we will be watching labor market data very closely this week.”

BlackRock Inc. says market optimism about the possibility of a rate cut next year may be too much and recommends moving away from long-term bonds.

“We see a risk that these hopes will be disappointed,” wrote strategists including Wei Li and Alex Brazier. “Higher rates and greater volatility define the new order.”

Meanwhile, the cost of buying protection against currency fluctuations is rising as traders brace for a host of data and central bank meetings that could shed light on the timing of a possible round of rate cuts next year.

“The shift in the central bank policy rate cycle from hikes to cuts is increasing rate volatility and ultimately driving some of the currency volatility,” said Eric Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

Corporate Highlights:

Michael Dell is the founder of Dell Technologies Inc., worth $1.74 billion. Taking steps to donate shares.

Starbucks Corp chief Lakshman Narasimhan said the situation in China is normalizing at half the pace expected.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. retained 90% of First Republic’s customers after buying the bank in a government-led auction earlier this year.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. has held discussions with potential partners to expand its personal credit business, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI wants to raise $1 billion in funding from equity investors.

Johnson & Johnson expects operating sales to grow between 5% to 6% in 2024 as its best-selling psoriasis drug faces generic competition outside the US.

CVS Health Corp. plans to change the way it pays its more than 9,000 pharmacies with a new reimbursement model designed to simplify drug pricing.

Robinhood Markets Inc. said November crypto estimated trading volume was about 75% above October levels.

Rockstar Games, part of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., on Monday released the first trailer for the latest version of Grand Theft Auto, giving fans a look at what is likely to rank as one of the industry’s best-selling titles. The game will be released in 2025.

Major events of this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Germany factory orders, Wednesday

US ADP private payrolls, trade balance, Wednesday

The CEOs of Wall Street’s biggest banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, are expected to testify on regulatory oversight before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting, Wednesday

Bank of England releases biennial stability report on UK financial system, holds news conference on Wednesday

China trade, foreign exchange reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US wholesale lists, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, gross domestic product, Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia financial stability chief Andrea Brichetto speaks at the Sydney Banking and Financial Stability Conference on Friday

US Jobs Report, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

There was little change in the S&P 500 as of 4 pm New York time.

Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

MSCI world index fell 0.2%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0795

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2593

Japanese yen little changed at 147.19 per dollar

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rises 4.1% to $43,768.51

Ether rose 1.3% to $2,264.85

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell eight basis points to 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield fell 11 basis points to 2.25%

UK 10-year yield fell 17 basis points to 4.02%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $72.35 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $ 2,019.49 an ounce

