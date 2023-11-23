Treasury invests millions in HMRC's debt management team to recover £5bn in unpaid taxes

The Government is injecting £163 million into HMRC’s debt management team

HMRC said more than £45bn of tax was owed but not paid at the end of September

The Government is investing £163 million in HM Revenue & Customs’ debt management team to recover £4.67 billion of unpaid taxes over the next six years.

The injection of cash will help HMRC’s debt management team recover £515 million in taxes in 2024-25, according to Treasury estimates.

The Autumn Statement, published on Wednesday, claims more than £1 billion worth of unpaid taxes will be recovered by 2025.

Mission tax recovery: Government injecting cash into HMRC’s debt management team

The Treasury wants to resolve the so-called ‘tax gap’ between the amount owed to the national exchequer and what is being collected.

It says: ‘The Government is investing in HMRC’s ability to support individuals and businesses who are unable to pay their tax debt by increasing HMRC’s debt management resource.

‘This will allow HMRC to better target its debt collection activity, pursuing those with tax debt who are able to pay, and providing assistance to those who are temporarily unable to pay. Are incapable.

‘The government is also taking action against those who continue to circumvent or break the rules by reducing opportunities for tax fraud in the construction industry and by taking tough action against promoters of tax evasion.’

Recent figures from HMRC show that the total amount of tax owed but unpaid at the end of September was £45.5 billion.

According to accounting group BDO, this included ‘managed debt’ of £7.8 billion, while debt available for pursuit reached £37.7 billion.

It said the majority of this tax debt was owed by small and medium-sized businesses, but the number also included individual tax debt.

Don Register, head of tax dispute resolution at BDO, said: ‘Whilst this additional investment in HMRC’s debt management capacity is very welcome, it is long overdue and given the extremely high levels of tax debt currently outstanding at the Exchequer. Probably inadequate to deal with.

‘What is clear is that HMRC are likely to be tougher against those who can pay but are trying to manage their cash flow by dragging their feet.

‘For individuals who are struggling to pay tax bills, it is always advisable to contact HMRC to discuss your situation. If you owe up to £30,000 you can apply online for a repayment arrangement.

‘Businesses are also able to arrange time to pay some taxes online. For example, installment plans can now be set up for certain VAT and employer payroll liabilities.

‘However, these online features do not yet apply to some important taxes such as corporation tax, so over time, we would hope to see these expanded.’

In 2022 to 2023, HMRC expects to collect £788.8 billion in tax receipts for the Exchequer, representing an increase of 10.2 per cent on the previous year.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, taxes as a share of GDP will reach a new post-war high of about 38 percent by 2029, up from 33 percent before the pandemic.

In the Autumn Statement on Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt unveiled a series of measures aimed at reviving the economy and boosting people’s finances.

However, income tax, annual Isa allowance and inheritance tax thresholds remained unchanged, leading some to warn about the impact of ‘spy’ taxes and fiscal pressures.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk