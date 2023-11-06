The expansion of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a whistleblower program run by a Treasury Department bureau, is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to improve sanctions enforcement.

Picasa/Gretera – Stock.adobe.com

The Treasury Department is formalizing the expansion of a whistleblower program to encourage referrals of potential violations of U.S. sanctions and export controls at financial institutions.

Officials with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a Treasury Department bureau, are drafting a proposal to provide monetary rewards for whistleblower tips that result in regulatory fines against financial institutions for facilitating transactions that violate sanctions laws. Will be imposed.

According to FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki, FinCEN plans to share information obtained through the program with other federal agencies, including the Department of Justice and Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

In remarks at an industry event last month, Gaacki said FinCEN is already investigating information obtained from whistleblower tips and making referrals to other agencies.

“Under the whistleblower program, FinCEN will be positioned to award rewards to eligible whistleblowers who voluntarily provide original information … that leads to successful enforcement of covered actions,” Gacki said.

FinCEN spokeswoman Candice Basso said in an email statement that FinCEN can also offer rewards to whistleblowers who provide the agency with information that leads to enforcement actions by other government agencies.

The sanctions provisions represent an expansion of the anti-money laundering whistleblower program, which was launched following its enactment in 2021. Legislation Seeks to crack down on illicit foreign transfers of funds used to finance foreign state actors and terrorist organizations.

Under the provisions of an omnibus spending bill Signed into law last December, Treasury is authorized to award whistleblowers between 10% and 30% of the monetary penalties assessed as part of enforcement actions involving sanctions violations.

According to Crowell & Moring attorney Carlton Green, the Treasury whistleblower program is likely to result in more enforcement actions against banks, fintech companies, and cryptocurrency exchanges that process transactions, payments, and purchases in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Federal prosecutors are accelerating enforcement of sanctions violations following the swift implementation of sweeping sanctions on Russia following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, said Green, who previously served as FinCEN’s chief counsel.

“There will be situations where it’s blatantly obvious that this is an export-control violation, and the financial institution knows that and processes the transaction,” Green said in an interview.

He said FinCEN is more likely to bring enforcement actions against smaller, state-chartered banks with inadequate compliance programs and to cooperate with banking regulators on actions against larger banks.

Davis Polk & Wardwell attorney Will Shisa said cases involving sanctions evasion facilities often result from a “failure to properly integrate compliance programs” that meet the new rules.

Since sanctions regimes generally focus on the movement of physical assets across sanctioned jurisdictions, compliance with the sanctions regime has not always been a major priority for banks and other financial institutions, according to Shisa, who previously focused on offshore assets. Worked as a lawyer for the Treasury Department. Control.

Shisa said that although the FinCEN whistleblower program may provide new information to prosecutors, it may not have a “huge practical impact,” noting that other federal agencies already focus on money laundering and sanctions evasion. Have been.

“At the margin, this may result in only a few additional cases, but some of those cases could be very significant,” Shisa said. “Anything that provides an opportunity to get information, especially about the most serious violations, is a good thing.”

FinCEN and OFAC have expanded regulatory authority as a result of the enactment of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 and the Biden Administration executive Order In April 2021. In that order, Russia was accused of interfering in the American elections.

OFAC has taken five enforcement actions against banks and cryptocurrency exchanges this year in connection with sanctions regulations. In March, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $30 million fine to OFAC and a $68 million fine to the Federal Reserve.

Regulators sued Wells after it was discovered that trade-finance software developed by predecessor bank Wachovia and sold to a European bank was used to process transactions involving sanctioned persons or jurisdictions including Iran, Syria and Sudan. Alleged inadequate anti-money laundering compliance.

Joseph Sylvia, a lawyer at Dickinson Wright and former counsel at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said it is “shocking” that some financial institutions still lack some compliance capabilities, given that regulators are increasingly targeting foreign money laundering nationally. Looking at it as a security issue.

“As international financial systems have matured and become faster, we are starting to pay more attention to regulations,” Sylvia said. “Without the flow of money from nefarious elements, some of these organizations would not be able to do what they are doing.”

The expansion of the FinCEN whistleblower program is part of a broader regulatory effort to crack down on the laundering of money overseas to finance foreign state actors and terrorist organizations.

The Justice Department has added 25 attorney positions to the counterintelligence and export controls section of its National Security Division, and the Commerce Department has strengthened guidance for penalties against companies that do not self-disclose potential export-control violations.

Sanctions and export controls are “top of mind” for senior Justice Department leaders, according to Christian Nouvel, deputy chief counsel for corporate enforcement in the department’s National Security Division.

Novell told a conference in New York last month that the Treasury whistleblower program would bring “transparency to help educate” financial institutions about sanctions rules and anti-money laundering compliance.

“If there are facts that lead to an AML violation at a financial institution, it is more likely that there will be the raw materials for a sanctions violation there as well,” Nouvel said.

“If there are poor controls, poor due diligence, there will likely be AML violations, and sanctions and export controls will largely fall behind,” he said.

According to Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg attorney John Geiringer, the rapid imposition of sanctions against Russia means agencies like OFAC can grant immunity to financial institutions if they self-disclose potential violations.

“There was a lot of energy around the Russian sanctions regime, and as a result we didn’t see a lot of enforcement action,” Geiringer said in an interview. “For the most part, as long as you identify any potential mistakes yourself, OFAC is giving the benefit of the doubt, unless it’s serious.”

Source: www.bing.com