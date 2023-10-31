Treasury Department announces new Series I bond rate of 5.27% for the next six months

Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and virtually risk-free asset, will pay 5.27% until April 2024, the US Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.

Based on inflation data, this is the fourth highest rate since the I bonds were introduced in 1998.

However, investors need to consider their goals as well as the downside before purchasing.

jitaliya17 | E+ | getty images

The US Treasury Department announced that Series I bonds will pay 5.27% annual interest from November 1 to April 2024, up from the 4.3% annual rate proposed since May.

Tied to inflation, investors can buy any time from November 1 to the end of April 2024 to claim 5.27% for six months – the fourth-highest I bond rate since 1998.

The Treasury adjusts I-bond rates every May and November, and I-bond yields have two parts: a convertible and a fixed part.

The variable rate changes every six months based on inflation, and the Treasury may change the fixed rate every six months, but this does not always happen.

(The fixed portion of the I Bond rate remains the same for investors after purchase. The variable rate changes every six months starting from the investor’s I Bond purchase date, not when the Treasury announces new rates. You can check the rate by purchase date here You can get the rate accordingly.)

Currently, the variable rate is 3.94% and the fixed rate is 1.30%, for a fully combined yield of 5.27% on I bonds purchased between November 1 and April 30.

“The new fixed rate makes it a very good deal for long-term investors,” said Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts.com, which tracks bonds among other assets.

If you already have an I bond, your rate change depends on the bond’s issue date.

For example, if you purchased a Type I bond in September of any year, your rates reset on March 1 and September 1 each year, according to the Treasury.

However, the headline rate may be different from the amount you receive because the fixed rate remains the same for the life of your bond.

Experts say it’s important to consider your goals before buying an I bond.

One of the negative aspects of I bonds is that you cannot access the funds for at least one year and you will incur a three-month interest penalty if you withdraw the funds within five years.

“I don’t consider I bonds to be part of a long-term portfolio,” said certified financial planner Christopher Fliss, founder of Resilient Asset Management in Memphis, Tennessee.

I bonds can be useful as a supplement to savings you can access more quickly, he said, like money in checking, savings or money market funds.

FAQs about I Bond



1. What is the interest rate from November 1 to April 30, 2024? 5.27% per annum.

2. How long will I get 5.27%? Six months after purchase.

3. What is the time limit for getting 5.27% interest? The bonds are to be issued by April 30, 2024. The purchase deadline may also be earlier.

4. What are the purchase limits? $10,000 per person each calendar year, plus an additional $5,000 in Paper I bonds through your federal tax refund.

5. Do I have to pay income tax? You must pay federal income taxes on the interest earned, but no state or local taxes.

Source: www.cnbc.com