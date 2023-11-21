Treasury bonds erase this year's losses amid comeback from historic lows

Treasury bonds have erased this year’s losses amid a comeback from their historic collapse.

The Bloomberg US Treasury Index is now nearly flat, after falling as much as 3.3% earlier this year.

The rally comes as optimism is rising that the Federal Reserve has raised rates and will move toward cutting next year.

After falling as much as 3.3% earlier this year, the Bloomberg US Treasury Index is now back to about where it was at the end of 2022.

This comes after Treasuries lost 2.3% in 2021 and a record 12.5% ​​in 2022, after the Federal Reserve launched its aggressive rate-hike campaign to rein in high inflation.

The tough stance sparked a historic collapse in long-term bonds, which lost 46% between March 2020 and the beginning of October.

Concerns about the rising federal deficit and an oversupply of new Treasury debt further fueled bond selling over the summer, pushing long-term yields to levels not seen since 2007.

For example, rates on both the 10-year note and the 30-year bond rose above 5% in late October. Treasury auctions also provided some relief as traders shied away from taking up newly issued bonds.

But since then, US job growth data has declined significantly, while inflation has continued to decline due to lower oil prices.

Now, ahead of a potential interest rate cut in March, Fed funds futures markets are confidently signaling expectations of a Fed pause during this year.

Yields have fallen, causing bond prices to rise. And so far in the month of November alone, the Bloomberg US Treasury Index is up 2.8%, its biggest increase since March.

Additionally, the recent Treasury auction of 20-year bonds saw a surge in demand, leading to a further decline in yields. As of Tuesday, the 30-year rate has stabilized at 4.576%.

Still, Wall Street is mixed on how the market will perform next year. While there remains room for yields to slide amid a final cut in interest rates, there are still unresolved risks from higher US deficits and even more Treasury issuance.

In a recent 2024 outlook, JPMorgan predicted yields would decline, but warned investors not to jump in too early.

“We estimate 10-year yields will fall to 3.75% and rise to 5S/30 to 75bp by YE24. The start of a longer run given the expected timing of first easing and the soft Fed path currently priced in Be patient before committing. Instead, we favor longer-term steepeners, especially if term premiums continue to rise,” the analysts wrote.

