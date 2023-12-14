Photograph: Dean Levins/AAP

Treasurers in Australia’s two most populous states have criticized the Albany government, claiming cuts to infrastructure and other transfers have worsened the federal budget outlook at their own expense.

New South Wales Treasurer Daniel Muki unveiled the mid-year budget update for his state on Thursday, showing the 2023-24 year deficit has increased by $1.7 billion to $9.6 billion since the budget was released three months ago. Dollar is done.

Of that huge deficit, nearly half came from lower-than-projected investment returns, a $500 million increase in debt payments due to higher interest rates and cuts by the Commonwealth to 17 canceled or modified infrastructure projects costing $400 million this year alone. This resulted in an estimated reduction in grant revenue. Of $3.2 billion.

The infrastructure cuts will cost NSW about $1.6 billion over five years to 2027-28 and affect a number of projects including the new Western Sydney Airport.

“This decision by the federal government punishes the communities that invested,” Mukhi said. “we expect [them] To return the money they took from NSW families.”

The comments came a day after his federal counterpart Jim Chalmers announced a mid-year budget update (MyFo), which was projected to reduce the projected deficit for the 2023-24 year by $1.1 billion. However, given the forecast’s conservative commodity price assumptions, a second consecutive budget surplus looks likely.

“It is wrong for the federal government to boast about returning to surplus after breaking the hearts of many who expected it to invest in infrastructure,” Mukhi said. He said he could not guarantee that his government would prepare a plan for all the 17 affected. Projects.

Victoria Treasurer Tim Pallas said the state’s share of funding eligibility had increased from 23% of the total to 19.2% following MyFo. Of the $11 billion in support of so-called critical infrastructure projects by the Commonwealth, Victoria’s share was only $102 million, or about 1%.

Pallas said Jim Chalmers was a beneficiary of the fact that Victoria is the country’s fastest growing economy, generating more revenue for the Commonwealth.

“Unfortunately, it is not being translated appropriately for Victoria,” he said. ,[I]If you have a problem, ask the states to fix it for you.”

Chalmers told RN Breakfast on Thursday that the infrastructure pipeline had been changed by “reprofiling, reshaping … but it is not short in that ten-year period.”

,[T]They’ve done really well out of the Commonwealth in recent times,” Chalmers said. “We have given a big boost to health and hospitals, which we are proud of, we have extended the GST no wars-off guarantee, even in infrastructure we have doubled the roads recovery funding. “

“Everyone gets more over the ten-year term of the infrastructure pipeline,” he said. Despite the weak budget, NSW still expects its budget to return to surplus by 2024–25, although each surplus is projected to be smaller than forecast three months ago. The update shows the budget is estimated to be $475.1m in 2024-25, $1.2bn in 2025-26 and $288m in 2026-27.

Mukhi said NSW’s GST transfer would be hit by lower consumption as higher interest rates would hit households. The Minns government’s decisions contributed only $169 million, or about 10% of this fiscal year’s budget shortfall.

Higher property and land prices were the main drivers for the US$138.6 million increase in taxation revenues projected for this year, up from US$2.8 billion over the four-year outlook. The budget cuts include a $281.9 million reduction in estimated royalties from mining over four years, largely due to falling prices and volumes of thermal coal used in power stations.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com