Treadwell Therapeutics, a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and advancing new classes of medicines for unmet needs in cancer, today announced the appointment of a Scientific Advisory Board Announced the formation of a global oncology group that includes leading oncology leaders and drug developers. SAB will work closely with Treadwell to advance the company's pipeline of small molecules, biologics and cell therapies.

“We are pleased and honored to work with this distinguished group of innovators and thought leaders as our Scientific Advisory Board. We look forward to this opportunity to inform and shape our research and development efforts in advancing our pipeline.” Very much looking forward to collaborating with the group.” said Roger Sidhu, MD, Acting CEO of Treadwell. “This SAB brings tremendous experience in advancing novel therapeutics from early to late-stage development, including drug approval in oncology. We are confident that this group will be well-positioned to support the development of our pipeline with a focus on our lead program CFI-400945.” “Will be invaluable in AML. PLK4 inhibitors are currently being advanced in AML.”

Treadwell is a founding member of the Scientific Advisory Board of:

antoni ribas, M.D., Ph.D., is currently Professor of Medicine, Surgery, and Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Director of the Parker Institute. for cancer immunotherapy at UCLA. Dr. Ribas has played a key role in the development and approval of pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma and several additional drugs in this disease. Dr. Ribas was formerly President of the American Association for Cancer Research and has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

carl jun, MD, is the Richard W. Wegg Professor in Immunotherapy in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Jun is internationally recognized for his role in pioneering CAR-T cell therapy, which led to the first FDA-approved cellular therapy for children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Dr. Jun has published over 500 manuscripts and is the recipient of numerous distinguished scientific achievement awards and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences.

Pasi a jaane, M.D., Ph.D., is a world-renowned translational medical oncologist and Senior Vice President of Translational Medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is the director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science. He was the co-discoverer of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations, which led to the development of several therapeutic strategies for EGFR mutant lung cancer patients. Dr. Jane has received the 2024 Medal of Honor from the American Cancer Society and numerous awards from ASCO, AACR, and ESMO.

S. Gail Eckhart is Associate Dean of Experimental Therapeutics at Baylor College of Medicine and Associate Director of Translational Research at the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Eckhardt has served on numerous committees and study sections, including the ASCO Molecular Oncology Task Force, the ASCO Board of Directors, the FDA Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee, and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer Center Study Section. She serves on 10 external advisory boards of NCI-designated cancer centers, is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI), and is the former chair of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) Clinical Institute. Testing Advisory Committee. She is a current member of the Cancer Policy Forum of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Dr. Eckhart serves on the boards of directors of Syros Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis and the scientific advisory board of Amgen.

Lillian L Siu, MD, FRCPC, is an internationally recognized expert in the development of innovative cancer therapeutics. Dr. Siu is a senior medical oncologist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the University of Toronto. She is the Director of the Phase I Program and Co-Director of the BR&F Drug Development Program at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and holds the BMO Chair in Precision Genomics. Dr. Siu serves on the boards of directors of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). Internationally, Dr. Siu was awarded the US NCI Michael C. Christian Award in Oncology Drug Development in 2010. He was awarded the TAT 2020 Honorary Award for his contributions to the development of anti-cancer drugs. In 2023, Dr. Siu is currently co-editor-in-chief of the AACR’s newest journal Cancer Research Communications and is on the editorial boards of Cell and Cancer Cell.

Patricia Lorusso, has been a practicing medical oncologist conducting clinical/translational research in early phase clinical trials for over 30 years, and is currently the Associate Director of Experimental Therapeutics at Yale Cancer Center and their Early Phase Clinical Is the director of the testing program. He has received continuous NIH/NCI peer review funding for over 28 years, as well as numerous other team science grants, including SPORE funding and other funding mechanisms such as Stand Up to Cancer (co-leader: Melanoma Dream Team), Department Are included. Defense (DoD) and Komen Foundation (co-leader, KG111063: Targeting stem cells in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in diverse racial populations). In addition to serving in NCI extramural positions, Dr. Lorusso is currently serving a 3-year term as Chair of Cancer Research United Kingdom (CRUK) committees, their New Agents Committee (NAC). Dr. Lorusso has also served in leadership positions with several other organizations, including the Board of Directors and current President-Elect of AACR, and the Education and Scientific Committees of ASCO. Internationally, he has taught at numerous clinical trials educational workshops, educating many physicians and scientists around the world. Working closely with patients suffering from advanced malignant diseases over the past 3 decades, Dr. Lorusso has become an advocate not only for cancer researchers and physicians, but more importantly for patients and their caregivers.

tak wah mak, Ph.D., co-founder of Treadwell Therapeutics, is one of the world’s most cited and accomplished scientists. Dr. Mak is currently Senior Scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Director of the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, and Professor in the Department of Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto. Dr. Mak is credited with pioneering work in the discovery of the T-cell receptor and the genetics of immunology, including publishing a landmark paper on the discovery and function of the immune checkpoint protein CTLA-4. Dr. Mak is also the founder of Agios Pharmaceuticals, whose lead compound, IDHIFA®, was approved by the FDA in 2017 for acute myelogenous leukemia. Dr. Mak has authored over 1000 peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Mak is a Fellow of the AACR Academy, has received honorary degrees from several universities around the world and has received various international awards such as the Paul Ehrlich Award, the Ludwig Darmstadter Award, and most recently the 2023 International Award for Exceptional Achievement in Cancer . Research from the Pezcolor Foundation and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

About Treadwell Therapeutics

Treadwell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing new medicines to address the unmet needs of cancer patients. The company’s robust, internally developed clinical pipeline includes CFI-400945 (PLK4 inhibitor), CFI-402257 (TTK/Mps1 inhibitor) and CFI-402411 (HPK1 inhibitor). Treadwell also has an extensive pre-clinical pipeline with multiple biologic and next-generation TCR-based autologous cell therapy programs. Please visit www.treadwelltx.com for more information.

