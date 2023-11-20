Travis Kelce’s mom Donna has big regrets about his ‘Today’ show appearance

And he said he had never seen his son so happy.

Initially, she said that spending time with Swift in the Arrowhead Stadium suite was “fine.” After that, he told WSJ Kelce called her after her TV appearance and told her she did a great job, dispelling any hesitations she had about how Swifties and the rest of the world reacted to her interview (and she even ​Said his green glasses were a great choice for cameras) ).

“You can tell this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” she said, “God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

Source