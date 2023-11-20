November 20, 2023
Travis Kelce’s mom Donna has big regrets about his ‘Today’ show appearance


And he said he had never seen his son so happy.

A few weeks after Travis Kelce's mother Donna, she appeared on Today After a somewhat lackluster reaction to the show, and his son's relationship with Taylor Swift, he opened up about Travis' experience WSJ. magazine Main story. In the interview, Kelsey said he regrets how he behaved in the interview, though he also said his son thinks he did great – just add to the list of reasons he loves the Kansas City Chiefs.

Initially, she said that spending time with Swift in the Arrowhead Stadium suite was “fine.” After that, he told WSJ Kelce called her after her TV appearance and told her she did a great job, dispelling any hesitations she had about how Swifties and the rest of the world reacted to her interview (and she even ​Said his green glasses were a great choice for cameras) ).

“You can tell this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” she said, “God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

RELATED: Travis Kelce's dad says Taylor Swift didn't get the "diva memo" after meeting him at the Chiefs game

Travis' brother Jason also echoed his mother's sentiment while speaking to the publication, saying that Travis is happier than ever.

"He lives his life with great joy," Jason said. "He's always surrounded by people who are funny, who have a zest for life; It's one of the things that defines him.

And, of course, the man at the center of it all opened up about his relationship with Swift, saying that although the two have many things in common, her love for her family is a major reason why he admires her so much.

"Everyone knows I'm a family man," Travis said. "His team is his family. His family does a lot of things in terms of touring, marketing, being around, so I think he has a lot of values ​​too, which is right up my alley."

For more InStyle news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

