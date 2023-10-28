Travis Kelce shows off his dance moves to one of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits

Travis Kelce apparently can’t stop himself from dancing to one of Taylor Swift’s biggest songs.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was captured in a video on Friday dancing to Swift’s 2014 hit song “Shake It Off” at Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kelce appeared on the Jumbotron at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, waving his hand happily as the track played in the stadium. Swift wasn’t in attendance at the baseball game, but she was clearly in high spirits.

Initial rumors of the pair’s romance created a media stir, especially after the singer was spotted attending a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri with Kelce’s mother last month.

Kelce and Swift appeared to confirm their relationship after they were spotted holding hands while out in New York City in mid-October.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are photographed making out

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are photographed leaving a “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York on October 15.

Their participation appears to have other members of the Kelce family dancing with excitement.

Ed Kelce, the Chiefs player’s father, praised Swift in a recent interview with People.

She said the pop star is “very genuine” and even cleaned up trash around her luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ed Kelce said, “I don’t think he got the diva memo.” “He didn’t get that spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to overcome it. And that really spoke volumes for me.”

Travis Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has also influenced his sibling’s love life.

He told NBC Sports this week that he’s “happy” for his brother, but he had some concerns about the Chiefs player’s “level of stardom” since meeting the famous pop star.

“On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he’s in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he’s true to,” she said. “But there’s also the other end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’ Today before the game the paparazzi are talking about refueling his car and I said, ‘Is this really necessary information to share?’”

