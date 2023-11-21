November 21, 2023
Travis Kelce shares his favorite Taylor Swift song from a song he ‘wanted to hear live for sure’


The two-time Super Bowl winner’s favorite line is from the song ‘1989’

Travis Kelce has no problem professing his love for Taylor Swift’s music!

Although 2023 may have been great for them, they are also fans of 1989 ,Taylor’s version), especially one of the lead tracks on the album.

“’Blank Space’ was one I definitely wanted to hear live. i can make a bad man good for the weekend, It’s a helluva line,’” the two-time Super Bowl winner, 34, explained WSJ. magazineThe December/January issue of Swift’s latest album features her favorite songs, a re-recording of her 2014 record.

RELATED: Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift changing ‘Karma’ lyrics to reference him during Erasure Tour show

“I have never been a man of words. Being around him, seeing how smart Taylor is, it’s mind-boggling. I’m learning every day,” he said.

Another thing he’s been learning about since going public with the 12-time GRAMMY winner is fame.

There was also a post from February 2010 in which Kelce shared his enthusiasm for napping.

Late last month, a source told People that the two were getting “more serious” with each other.

The insider said, “It’s becoming more serious quickly. They share a strong work ethic and have a great appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.”

