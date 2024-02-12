February 12, 2024


In a pre-Super Bowl interview, the Kansas City Chiefs running back took a tough stance on having his pop-star girlfriend on the NFL sideline through September 2023.

<p>Jesse Oliveira/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images</p> <p> Travis Kelce on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California; Taylor Swift in Toronto on September 9, 2022″ src='></p> <p>Jesse Oliveira/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images</p> <p> Travis Kelce on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California; Taylor Swift in Toronto on September 9, 2022″ src='class='caas-img'></p><div class=

Jesse Oliveira/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California; Taylor Swift in Toronto on September 9, 2022

Travis Kelce has nothing but fond thoughts about his highly-publicized romance with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end talked about his relationship during the 2023-2024 NFL season in a pre-Super Bowl interview with Tracy Wolfson.

“Its nothing but fun,” he said of Swift’s presence throughout the season. “We’re both learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I’ve brought him into the world of football.”

“It has been an unexpected ride, which I am thoroughly enjoying,” the athlete added.

Travis, 34, further addressed fans’ conspiracies, saying the relationship is a fraud. “You’re all crazy,” she said, laughing. “Every one of you is crazy.”

RELATED: Super Bowl 2024: All the live updates from the game, commercials and more

Travis and Swift, 34, first sparked dating rumors in September 2023, when the “Cruel Summer” singer attended her first Chiefs game. Travis attended Swift’s The Era’s Tour performance earlier in the year, when she joked about wanting to give him her phone number.

“I’m disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her show because she has to protect her voice for the 44 songs she sings,” Travis told her brother, Jason Kelce, on an episode of his podcast. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis also revealed that he has made a friendship bracelet with her contact information in the style of Swift’s fans. Unfortunately, he was not able to hand it over that night.

podcast moment later caught Swift’s attention, she said in Time Person of the Year Interview. “It all started when Travis very lovingly introduced me on his podcast, which I thought was absolutely metal,” the 14-time Grammy winner said.

<p>Rob Carr/Getty</p> <p> Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in Baltimore on January 28, 2024″ src='></p> <p>Rob Carr/Getty</p> <p> Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in Baltimore on January 28, 2024″ src='class='caas-img'></p> <p>Rob Carr/Getty</p> <p> Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in Baltimore on January 28, 2024</p> <p>RELATED: Taylor Swift attends Super Bowl 2024 with Ice Spice, Blake Lively to support boyfriend Travis Kelce</p> <p>Swift also commented on the public nature of her relationship with Travis, which is different from her past private relationships.</p> <p>She said, "When you say a relationship is public, it means I get to see him doing what he likes, we're showing off for each other, other people are there and we don't care. Not there."</p> <p>"On the contrary, you have to go to great lengths to make sure no one knows you're seeing someone," Swift said. "We're proud of each other."</p> <p>The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, which will air on February 11 at 6:30 pm ET on CBS.</p> <p>Read the original article on People.</p> <p></p> <p><a href=Source



