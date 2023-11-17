November 17, 2023
Travis Kelce reacts to Jason being on People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue: ‘I was proud of you’


Travis jokingly suggested that people may have spelled “the name wrong”.

The Kelce brothers had the best reaction when Jason was named one of People’s Sexiest Men of 2023.

On this week’s episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, The NFL stars discussed Jason, 36, being chosen for People’s prestigious annual issue.

Travis, 34, said that when Jason made the list he said, “I’m proud of you” and called his brother a “sexy Batman.”

When Travis asked what Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce thought about the honor, Jason said she wasn’t surprised “like the rest of the world” because it was “just obvious.”

Travis also took the opportunity to tease his brother about the selection and jokingly suggested that the entire Kelce family assumed people “must have just accidentally spelled the name wrong.”

“You’re one of the ugliest people I’ve ever seen in my life, so it really turns me off,” the Kansas City Chiefs star teased.

RELATED: Watch Jason Kelce enlist Travis Kelce for Eagles Christmas album duet: ‘Good for our relationship’

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty, Cooper Neal/Getty Jason Kelsey, Travis Kelsey

Jokes aside, Travis honestly said he thinks Jason made this list because of the Amazon Prime documentary, Kelsey.

“Obviously, the documentary warmed everyone’s hearts and showed the true passion within you,” Travis said.

Jason joked that “all the dads are happy” with his selection and said that he had assumed that women would find him more “as a husband” than “sexy” before making the list.

“They had to get a plus-size model in there,” Travis teased, suggesting that Jason was selected for the list “for diversity’s sake.”

<p>Tim Nwachukwu/Getty</p> <p> Travis and Jason Kelce watch the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia" src='https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ORsm2tpJrpW_8SAOulKB4Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https "https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/77efafdf85063cba0a08f8e057d6c0b4″></p> <p>Tim Nwachukwu/Getty</p> <p> Travis and Jason Kelce watch the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia</p> <p>RELATED: Donna Kelce was 'fascinated' by Taylor Swift's Erasure tour film, says she 'hopes' she'll see it live (Exclusive)</p> </p> <p>During the segment, Travis asked Jason what he thought of his fellow Men of the Year honorees, including Lenny Kravitz, Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet and Jamie Foxx.</p> <p>"I'm sexier than that," Jason joked. <em>the last of us </em>Star Pascal, although he then admitted, "When I think of Lenny Kravitz I think of that guy as very sexy."</p> <p>Travis recently mentioned watching Chalamet host <em>Saturday night Live </em>Over the weekend the brothers agreed that the actor's name was "very sexy".</p> <p>Concluding the discussion, Travis congratulated his brother on the selection and the brothers discussed Travis' trip to Argentina with Taylor Swift, where the "Karma" singer stopped by in the middle of the show to shout about her new boyfriend. Changed the lyrics of the song.</p>

