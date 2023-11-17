Travis Kelce reacts to Jason being on People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue: ‘I was proud of you’

Travis jokingly suggested that people may have spelled “the name wrong”.

The Kelce brothers had the best reaction when Jason was named one of People’s Sexiest Men of 2023.

On this week’s episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, The NFL stars discussed Jason, 36, being chosen for People’s prestigious annual issue.

Travis, 34, said that when Jason made the list he said, “I’m proud of you” and called his brother a “sexy Batman.”

When Travis asked what Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce thought about the honor, Jason said she wasn’t surprised “like the rest of the world” because it was “just obvious.”

Travis also took the opportunity to tease his brother about the selection and jokingly suggested that the entire Kelce family assumed people “must have just accidentally spelled the name wrong.”

“You’re one of the ugliest people I’ve ever seen in my life, so it really turns me off,” the Kansas City Chiefs star teased.

Jokes aside, Travis honestly said he thinks Jason made this list because of the Amazon Prime documentary, Kelsey.

“Obviously, the documentary warmed everyone’s hearts and showed the true passion within you,” Travis said.

Jason joked that “all the dads are happy” with his selection and said that he had assumed that women would find him more “as a husband” than “sexy” before making the list.

“They had to get a plus-size model in there,” Travis teased, suggesting that Jason was selected for the list “for diversity’s sake.”

