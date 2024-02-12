February 12, 2024


The Kansas City Chiefs tight end referenced one of Swift’s hits in the Super Bowl debut — with a wink!

<p>Jamie Squire/Getty;Steph Chambers/Getty</p> <p> Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024″ src='></p> <p>Jamie Squire/Getty; Steph Chambers/Getty</p> <p> Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024″ src='class='caas-img'></p><div class=

Jamie Squire/Getty; Steph Chambers/Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024

Before Travis Kelce was rushing yards in Super Bowl 2024, he was referencing Taylor Swift!

The game began with a promotional video showing players from the two teams – the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers – taking the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. And as the 34-year-old Chiefs tight end appeared, he gave an adorable nod to one of his pop-superstar girlfriend’s hits.

In the clip, which fans recorded and shared on social media, Kelce teased the upcoming game by saying, “Are you ready for this?” – appears to be referencing Swift’s track, “…Ready for It?” from her 2017 album Prestige,

He also made fun by winking in a funny manner.

Steph Chambers/Getty

Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024

The Chiefs themselves also mentioned the fan-favorite track on social media. Before the game, the NFL team's official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted, "Let the game begin. Are you ready for it?"

In response, a fan said, "Once again I say give the social media team a raise."

Swifties were also thrilled by Kelce's playful appearance in the initial video, asking Ax to share how much they loved the moment.

One fan wrote, "I love that she owns it and accepts it!!! She deserves this kind of love!!!!!!!!!!"

Many others suspected that Kells was referring to a Prestige The song in particular was an easter egg, teasing an upcoming re-recording of their album, the release date of which they have not yet officially announced.

