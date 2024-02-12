The Kansas City Chiefs tight end referenced one of Swift’s hits in the Super Bowl debut — with a wink!

Jamie Squire/Getty; Steph Chambers/Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024

Before Travis Kelce was rushing yards in Super Bowl 2024, he was referencing Taylor Swift!

The game began with a promotional video showing players from the two teams – the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers – taking the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. And as the 34-year-old Chiefs tight end appeared, he gave an adorable nod to one of his pop-superstar girlfriend’s hits.

In the clip, which fans recorded and shared on social media, Kelce teased the upcoming game by saying, “Are you ready for this?” – appears to be referencing Swift’s track, “…Ready for It?” from her 2017 album Prestige,

He also made fun by winking in a funny manner.

