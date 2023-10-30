Travis Barker on rumors about him and Kim Kardashian: "Pretty ridiculous"

travis barker I would like the public to play along: yes, he thought Kim Kardashian She was hot, just like he wrote about her in his 2016 memoir. No, nothing happened.

In a new interview with LA TimesBarker dismissed fan speculation that there was tension between his wife, kourtney kardashian barkerand her sister Kim were not over the brand collaboration, as she has maintained, but over the past history between Barker and Kim.

Both the sisters have been fighting in front of the cameras in their reality show. kardashian, Kourtney accused Kim of treating Kourtney’s Italian wedding to Barker (their third ceremony, for the record) as a business opportunity. Kourtney’s nuptials included several Dolce & Gabbana looks, and just a few months later, Kim landed her own project with the fashion house. On the show, Kim revealed that there is a group chat called “Not Kourtney” where everyone complains about Kourtney. As the name suggests, Courtney is not a member of the chat. For her part, Kourtney told her younger sister that “I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get to be away from you guys. Especially you.”

In the interview, Barker says he has seen discussion that perhaps the play is less about the gowns and more about the boys. Him, especially.

In his book, titled Can I say: live large, cheat death, and drum, drum, drumBarker discussed keeping an eye on Kim while she was working Paris HiltonCloset organizer. This was long before his romance with Kourtney, when he was actually dating Hilton.

He writes that he “kept secretly checking out Kim,” telling a friend, “I don’t care if she’s a secret girl, she’s so attractive.”

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” Barker said LA Times, “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move on from it. It was therapeutic for me. …she is his sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was happening. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘that’s why they’re fighting’. This is very ridiculous.”

Another funny thing, according to Barker: that the kardashians Viewers were left wide-eyed when they found out Travis was He Travis, Travis from Blink-182.

“Yeah, that’s what I do,” he said. “I’m a drummer. Celebrity is not my identity. Or of the court. She is very different from her sisters.

As he and Kourtney prepare for the birth of their first child together, there’s plenty of drama going on, which is more real than reality TV. Kourtney underwent emergency surgery in September to save the life of her unborn baby. Barker, for his part, plans to run a marathon in November, and admitted that before the birth of his other children from a previous relationship, he had also stepped up his workout routine as a way to cope. “When I bring someone into the world I just want to do supernaturally challenging things,” he said.

Otherwise, what should we know about staying with him? “I’m the best,” he said. “I love Adam Sandler movies.”

Representatives for Kim and Kourtney Kardashian did not immediately respond. Vanity FairRequest for comment.

