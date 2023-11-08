Transportation: Is this the end of battery electric buses for Milwaukee?

Get a daily recap of the top stories on UrbanMilwaukee

Milwaukee County’s top transportation officials recently said there is no battery electric bus (BEB) manufacturer with which the county can do business in the near future.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) began operating its first BEB in June with the new bus rapid transit service, Connect 1. Those buses were built by Canadian manufacturer Nova Bus. Earlier this year, the Nova Bus exited the US market. And the county has already had to replace batteries because of a manufacturing problem.

Officials say those manufacturers that remain in the market are either having trouble with their technology or will be unable to fulfill orders any time in the next few years.

Super. Ryan Clancy An amendment to the 2024 county budget was drafted that would delay the purchase of 30 new clean-diesel buses until transit officials report to the board on replacing diesel buses with electric buses.

But the transit system has over a hundred buses that are past their useful lifespan, and it is unlikely that the county will be able to replace a significant number of buses with BEB during the next few years, if they can replace any at all. Can.

“Your problem is that there is no one to deliver buses to us at this time,” said Donna Brown-MartinThe director of the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation during a budget revision meeting on Friday. The board’s budget committee rejected the amendment.

Chinese manufacturer BYD has issued recalls for its batteries in the past. “They have failed to provide electric batteries for their buses nationally,” Brown-Martin said. Another manufacturer, California-based Proterra, filed for bankruptcy last summer. Another Canadian manufacturer, New Flyer, had safety issues with its batteries and issued a recall in 2023.

MCTS is purchasing diesel buses from Gillig, but the Managing Director of MCTS dennis vandyke Said it will take at least two years for the California-based manufacturer to begin acting on the county’s order. “So there is currently no manufacturer that we can work with to provide those buses,” Vandeke said.

“Recent developments in the U.S. bus manufacturing market have led to a dramatic decline in total bus manufacturers,” MCTS said in a statement to Urban Milwaukee. “However, we still have solid relationships with those actively manufacturing buses here and we continue to research all bus products on the market.”

The county purchased 15 BEBs from Volvo Group subsidiary Nova Bus, with plans to operate on Connect 1 and use the other four for a pilot program running BEBs on other routes. Brown-Martin said the county is still awaiting delivery of three more buses. BEBs cost on average two to three times more than a diesel bus. The model the county has can go 247 miles on a single charge, but includes a charger at the western end of the Connect 1 route.

Connect 1 launched in June and began service less than a month later, with the transit system replacing one battery. By the end of August, the MCTS drove the BEB off the road. The transit system said the buses were taken out “out of an abundance of caution” and the batteries were replaced by the manufacturer. They have been gradually re-inducted into service.

When county policymakers first moved the transit system in the direction of BEB in 2019, Brown-Martin expressed concerns about the technology to supervisors, saying she was “not a big supporter” of electric buses.

The county plans to develop two more bus rapid transit routes in the coming years. But, until officials find a manufacturer that can reliably meet the county’s needs, it seems unlikely that they will be planned with the BEB running alongside them.

“Future procurement of BEB will require new specification development and competitive solicitation through RFP,” MCTS said. “There is currently no active search for a manufacturer. However, MCTS is committed to achieving the county’s climate equity goals and is researching future options for purchasing buses.

Electric buses for their low emissions, including the ability to be powered by renewable energy, and for providing riders with quiet rides.

