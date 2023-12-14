Transit sees bright skies ahead despite rising competition, decline in disposable income

MONTREAL – The head of Transat AT Inc. shows little sign of travel caution among consumers, but profit margins are beginning to shrink due to increased competition and customer financial stress, while the travel company expects big growth next year. Is.

“Consumers are clearly prioritizing travel despite inflation,” CEO Annick Guerard told analysts on a conference call Thursday, but he added that economic headwinds and competition from rival fleets have increased.

“People are looking to get the best possible value for money. “We have seen slower price growth than last year and we believe this will continue through 2024 due to the economic environment and higher interest rates.”

“We believe 2023 prices will reflect rebounding travel demand at limited capacity, while 2024 will see a return to more normal conditions.”

On Wednesday, Statistics Canada said Canadians are spending a larger share of their income on paying down debt, as payments on mortgages, loans and debt grew faster than income in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

Despite potential consumer reluctance to spend money on leisure due to rising debt payments, Transat plans to increase flight capacity by 19 percent next year through more aircraft and better “fleet utilization”.

The company said the planes will be used on some routes with higher frequency, year-round service to other destinations such as southern France and El Salvador, as well as some new summer destinations including Marrakesh in Morocco.

Transat turned a profit in its latest quarter, a sharp improvement from losses averaging more than $1 million a day a year earlier, as the travel company continues to increase flights.

The Montreal-based carrier reported net income of $3.2 million for the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with a loss of $126.2 million in the same period last year.

Higher prices to European destinations helped drive a one-third jump in revenues year over year. Transat said sales of $764.5 million for the quarter – up from $573.1 million a year earlier – were 10 per cent above 2019 levels despite seven per cent less capacity and a comparable proportion of seats filled.

In its upcoming fiscal year, Transat is targeting a profit margin of between 7.5 percent and nine percent, higher than historical levels for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

One challenge may be the increased attention paid to sun-filled vacations by many competitors, including ultra-low-cost carriers like Flair Airlines and Lynx Air. The market between Canada and Sun destinations has grown 20 per cent last year, Guerard said, and budget airlines account for more than a third of that.

“Transat has a strong customer base looking for packages that these airlines don’t offer. “It is difficult for low-cost carlines to win market share without tour operator business,” the CEO said.

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen said “prices on recent bookings have deteriorated somewhat” with Transat.

Across Canada, rents fell 19 per cent in October compared to the same month a year earlier, according to Statistics Canada.

“While we still expect a solid winter from Transat, we have previously cautioned that winter yields may be under some pressure given the significant increase in overall industry capacity from Canada to Sun destinations,” he told investors in a note. Can come.”

Another hurdle will be the recently discovered fault in Pratt & Whitney engines on some of Transat’s Airbus A321LR jets. Guérard said three of the 15 A321 narrow-bodies operated by Transat would be affected by the “anticipated inspection and removal” of their turbofans. Other airlines are also affected by the manufacturing defect, which Pratt & Whitney’s parent company RTX Corp. has said could take hundreds of Airbus jets out of service at some point in the next few years.

In a separate announcement, Transat said it had signed an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in the Marival Armoni luxury resort near Puerto Vallarta in Mexico to its co-owner, Marival Group, for US$15.5 million. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay its total debt of $2.1 billion, a figure reflecting the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Bui said Transat continues to work towards a refinancing deal.

The company also announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to renew a collective agreement with the union representing its flight attendants. Transat said details of the deal, subject to a vote by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, will be presented to workers in the coming days.

It revealed another deal on November 28, when Air Transat and Porter Airlines agreed to an “alliance” that would allow them to expand their range of destinations, exploit each other’s markets and become Canada’s largest carrier, Allows to prepare for battle with Air Canada. The venture to share revenues and coordinate pricing and schedules is based on the two airlines’ codeshare agreement.

For Toronto-based Porter, the deal will open the door to Europe and the sunny southern gateways currently served by Air Transat. Meanwhile, the Montreal-based airline, which largely operates tour package trips, can benefit from access to Porter’s fast-growing network in Canada and the United States.

Guerard said Porter’s share of Air Transat’s traffic next year will be 15 percent to 18 percent.

On Thursday, the tour package company reported fourth-quarter profit of eight cents a share, compared with a loss of $126.2 million, or $3.32 a share, in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Transat said it earned 41 cents per share last quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $2 per share a year earlier. The figure far exceeded analyst expectations of an adjusted loss of 39 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com