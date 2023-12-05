Transgender council worker asked if she goes 'Andy or Mandy' loses discrimination claim

Central Bedfordshire Council Customer Service Center – Jim O’Donnell / Alamy

A transgender council worker has lost a discrimination claim after she sued the local authority after being asked whether she wanted to be called “Andy” or “Mandy”.

Mandy Monro left a “confusing” situation after joining Central Bedfordshire Council as a housing officer in April last year. An employment tribunal was told her name on the rota was Mandy but her email signature listed Andy.

During her job interview, Ms. Monroe, who was known as Andy Mason before transitioning, told employers “I’m old school” and when asked her preference she “didn’t focus on pronouns “.

Amid the uncertainty, her manager asked Ms Monroe what name she would prefer to use at work to ensure “consistency” for council staff and customers.

Ms Monroe tried to sue Central Bedfordshire Council just weeks after being hired following a dispute over work-related matters, claiming she was asked whether she wanted to be called Andy or Mandy. Is tantamount to transgender oppression.

But she lost her case, with the employment tribunal ruling that her boss was only trying to “seek clarification”.

The hearing was told that Ms Munro came out as transgender in 2018.

She was interviewed for the Housing Officer job at Central Bedfordshire Council by Team Leaders Naomi Rodriguez and Mae Brown in March 2022 and was hired from 19 April 2022.

A tribunal report said: “On her application form she used the name Andy Mason, and throughout the interview she was referred to by her first name, Andy.

“At the end of the interview she revealed that she is transgender.

“At that time Ms. Brown and Ms. Rodriguez thanked them for notifying them and Ms. Brown asked them what their preferred pronouns were moving forward.

‘I don’t really focus on those pronouns… you can call me Andy’

“According to Ms. Brown, Ms. Monroe’s response was: ‘I’m old school, I don’t really focus on those pronouns. I’m a cross-dresser sometimes, you may see me in a dress, but you can call me Andy.

The tribunal found that Ms Monroe was “content to be called Andy” and “did not say that it was unacceptable to address her in the masculine”.

The tribunal heard Ms Monro had a disagreement with bosses over work-related matters and had stopped working for the council as of May 18, 2022.

Despite not complaining about trans harassment at the time, Ms Monroe launched legal proceedings over the claim following her dismissal.

However, employment judge Stéphane Bedeau dismissed the claim.

Judge Bedeau said: “We could not find any reason or motive for [council staff] Ms. Monroe would have refused to accept the name Mandy if she had expressed a desire to be called by that name.

Ms Munro lost other claims, including whistle-blowing and disability harassment, related to her autism.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com