Transgender Awareness Week 2023: What is it, history, and how to get involved

Trans Awareness Week advocates for the trans community (Caroline Hubert/Unsplash)

Transgender Awareness Week is an annual movement designed to raise awareness and show support for the transgender community.

Each year, the event takes place between 13 and 19 November to commemorate Transgender Remembrance Day.

It is a time when people pay tribute to transgender people who have died as a result of transphobic violence.

This summer, the LGBTQ+ community welcomed more than 1.5 million people to the Pride Parade in London. Despite the impressive turnout, the trans community continues to face increased challenges.

Hate crimes against transgender people reported to police increased by 11 per cent in 2022, according to the Home Office. An average of 13 hate crimes occur against transgender people every day.

Another survey also revealed that there are major misconceptions and negative perceptions about the transgender community. In a 2023 survey, a third of Britons admitted they did not know that transgender women were biologically born male.

In light of this, it has never been more important for the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters to show solidarity and celebrate the trans community.

So let’s find out how to get involved in Transgender Awareness Week.

What is Transgender Awareness Week?

Transgender Awareness Week is observed each year on November 13–19, a little more than a month after National Coming Out Day.

This is a time when transgender people and their supporters aim to raise awareness of and advocate for the trans community.

Throughout the week, you can expect increased advocacy, celebrations, and online and in-person events aimed at helping everyone embrace, understand, and support the trans community.

It is celebrated a week before Transgender Remembrance Day, an annual observance held on November 20. It honors the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost to acts of anti-transgender violence during the year.

The day was established by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.

How to support trans people in November

There are lots of events taking place in London and the rest of the country for Transgender Awareness Week.

King’s College London is hosting its annual Trans Awareness Festival for two weeks to show support for the trans community within the University of London and across London.

In Haggerston, storyteller Vicki Holden will host a storytelling program called Transparent, where she shares stories of transition from myth, legend and her personal experience.

You can also donate to the growing community of trans charities that are working to support transgender people and advocate for their rights and protections. Gender-based intelligence is one such example.

Alternatively, you can attend or host a vigil as part of Transgender Remembrance Day on November 20 to remember all those who lost their lives as a result of anti-transgender violence that year.

Vigils are often organized by LGBTQ or local transgender advocacy groups and held in public spaces such as parks, community centers, and houses of religion. Reading a list of the names of people who died that year is a normal part of the vigil.

Another simple way to show your support is to acknowledge and use a person’s preferred pronouns. And, if you’re not sure, it doesn’t hurt to ask someone their preferred pronoun.

Where to get help as a transgender or gender-nonconforming person

Many charities provide helplines and other support for LGBTQ+ adults and young people who have experienced hate crimes.

Mind provides a confidential listening service for people who identify as trans, genderqueer, genderfluid and/or non-binary. It can be contacted on 0300 123 33933 or email [email protected].

Mermaids is a London-based charity supporting trans, non-binary and gender-diverse children, young people and their families.

FTM London is a peer-support group for all people on the transmasculine spectrum, including female-to-male transgender or transsexual people and all non-binary identities. The group can be contacted at [email protected].

Depend provides free, confidential and non-judgmental advice, information and support to all family members, spouses, partners and friends of transsexual people in the UK. You can email Depend at [email protected].

You can find nearby trans support networks by searching for your location here.

