Transforming a Failed Project into a Successful Project

When the promising horizon of a software project turns stormy with delays, errors, and missed goals, it is important to take a considered approach rather than abruptly shutting it down. There is a possibility of reviving the project with the right strategy.

In this article, I provide a step-by-step rescue plan for those who don’t see a happy ending to their software project.

What is a failed project?

Let me explain what I call a project on the verge of failure. The most common definition would be a project whose established plans do not match the actual results.

However, if we delve deeper into the roots of the problem, a more accurate definition would be a project that has exhausted one of the resources such as time or money. Another aspect to consider here is quality. If the results lack quality, the project is doomed.

Is there a one-size-fits-all approach to saving a project?

As Tolstoy said Anna Karenina, “All happy families are alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Based on this principle, there are no two flailing projects that you can save using the same method. This journey requires a custom and personalized approach based on specific problems and taking into account the unique characteristics of each startup: industry, budget, team, location, etc.

Red Flags Your Project Is Sinking

Unfortunately, not all projects are saveable. Sometimes, when there are no viable avenues for improvement, the only recourse is to end the project and reflect on lessons learned.

Signs of complete failure include:

• There is no money to rescue the project.

• The idea lacks validation and does not resonate with the relevant audience.

• C-level management lacks proactiveness and involvement in the project.

• Your product has outdated technology or architecture, and you are limited by them.

If none of these points apply to you, here is a road map to taking the necessary measures.

Four-Step Project Rescue Plan

Although planning involves four steps, there is step one: you need to feel like your project is on track. Although this is obvious, many entrepreneurs do not realize this and therefore do not address the problem while it is still possible.

Do you face missed deadlines, frequent critical bugs, unclear direction, changing project goals or a growing gap between progress and initial objectives? If so, now is the time for immediate action.

1. Audit internal processes and current project status.

First, you should start with internal issues. Brainstorm and discuss problems with your team, including what went wrong and possible ways to improve the situation.

The most frequently encountered problems in my experience are:

, Financial Problems: You ran out of money or didn’t manage your budget properly.

, Development Team Issues: Your team lacks expertise or you hired an unreliable development partner.

, Wrong Technology Solution: You chose stacks and approaches irrelevant to your product type or goals.

, Unclear Product Purpose and Validation: You started the project without an end result vision and the needs of real users.

, scope creep: There were a lot of adjustments during the project, which led to overspending of resources.

2. Consider getting outside advice from a reputable agency.

Performing an audit or consulting an external expert can be very helpful in defending your project. Such an approach not only helps in getting unbiased valuation but also gives you valuable insights backed by real expertise and successful cases.

Consultants or CTOs know the landscape more deeply due to having worked with many other companies. They have the knowledge about the software world to create more profitable products. Thanks to this, you can avoid further financial losses and prevent unnecessary mistakes.

During such consultations, an external expert examines your project in depth. They research your project objectives, industry, audience, and product positioning. They evaluate technology and features and conduct gap analysis. As a result, you get expert feedback on suggested changes and a plan to get the project back on track.

3. Change your perspective.

At this stage, you should understand the current state of your project, including identified mistakes, necessary modifications, and necessary steps for its recovery. That’s why you are now ready to create a new project plan based on lessons learned and any necessary adjustments.

You should also check the feasibility of a new plan: does your team have enough budget, time and relevant experts? If not, how do you get them? It is important to answer these questions before beginning a rescue plan. There will rarely be any plan C.

4. Adjust the team or hire another salesperson.

In most cases, replacing the development team is an inevitable step in implementing a product remediation strategy. When you outsource your project, an unreliable software development partner is often the reason for project failure.

It is important to find a reliable vendor who can take your project to whatever stage it is currently at and make it successful. Carefully examine potential partners’ portfolios and reviews, which should prove expertise and trust. Find out if a vendor has had successful project rescues before and whether they have launched products in your industry or similar to yours. As far as reviews go, check them on autonomous platforms like Clutch, GoodFirms, and DesignRush rather than the company website.

ground level

At Solvite, we had many requests for rescue services when the chances of survival of the project were already low, but this does not mean that it will definitely go to the bottom. It depends on your willingness to accept problems and find solutions. An unbiased opinion from outside can help.

Money can be earned, but lost time and missed opportunities cannot be recovered. The good news is that you can prevent failed experiments and ensure your success by starting with the steps in this article. Whether it’s identifying needed improvements within an existing project framework or exploring an entirely new approach, failure can serve as a powerful catalyst for growth.

