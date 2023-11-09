TransDigm Group beats earnings estimates and rallies to all-time high

TransDigm Group TDG, an American aerospace and defense company that specializes in the design, production and supply of highly engineered aircraft components, reported stellar quarterly earnings Thursday morning.

TransDigm Group focuses on proprietary and sole-source products, serving both commercial and military markets, providing critical components for a wide range of aircraft and aerospace applications. The company is known for its strong market position and portfolio of well-established brands in the aerospace industry.

In addition to its dominant position in the industry, TDG has benefited from increases in the US federal budget, increased international military conflicts, and improvements in commercial air traffic. Together they built a banner quarter for the aerospace engineering company.

TransDigm Group stock rose 8.5% the day after this morning’s report.

trading view

Image Source: Trading View

quarterly income report

All the bullish catalysts listed above had already alerted analysts to the strong current carrying TransDigm Group upward. Even before the meeting, TDG Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Ratings, which indicate an upwardly trending earnings revision.

But even with the upgraded earnings estimates, TDG still surprises to the upside. The company reported EPS of $8.03, 7% above analysts’ expectations and a 46% year-over-year gain. Sales of $1.85 billion also beat estimates by 1% and were seen up 23% year over year.

In addition to being a consistent earnings grower, TDG also prioritizes growing its free cash flow. I always like to see companies prioritize this metric, as it is one of the clearest ways to measure a company’s profitability, while also allowing for financial flexibility.

With increasing cash reserves the company is free to pay down debt, reinvest in company technology or infrastructure, and return cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

stock performance

TransDigm Group stock has had an almost incredible performance over the past 17 years, growing at an annual rate of 28.5% over that time. Consistent performance at this level cannot be ignored and makes TDG a worthy portfolio in good and bad times.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Evaluation

Today, TransDigm Group is trading at a one-year forward earnings multiple of 31.7x, which is above the market average and above its 10-year average of 27.3x.

While this is a premium valuation, it’s worth noting that the company is projecting impressive EPS growth in the coming years. Earnings are expected to grow at an annual rate of 25.7% over the next 3-5 years.

This gives TDG a PEG ratio just above 1x, meaning it’s probably in line with fair value.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

unique perspective

TransDigm Group’s unique approach has made it a truly exceptional company, as demonstrated by its exceptional stock performance. The company was founded in 1993 by a private equity firm that saw an opportunity to combine four industrial aerospace companies.

TDG has maintained this approach, continuously acquiring new manufacturing businesses, thus expanding its range of components while creating synergy between the businesses. This clinical approach to capital allocation has played a key role in engineering those phenomenal stock returns.

It also shows what kind of benefits such an approach can produce. Although TDG has built a very niche business with few relevant comparisons, it has dramatically outperformed its closest competitors.

As far as aerospace companies are concerned, such as boeing BA, Business Economics is much less competitive than TransDigm. Boeing is undoubtedly the more well-known company that makes final airplane products, but its stock has performed poorly. It’s clear that Boeing has a poor business model, investors must consider this concept when picking stocks.

Another reasonable comp is general mobility GD, a diversified aerospace and defense company, has underperformed TransDigm Group over the past decade. Again, General Dynamics’ business is impressive and diverse, but clearly not TDG’s.

As a manufacturer primarily of components rather than final products, TransDigm has far wider margins than General Dynamics, and greater flexibility in introducing and iterating new products.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ground level

TransDigm Group is an attractive addition to any investor’s portfolio, and this quarter’s report further cemented that reality.

Furthermore, this is a great example of what to look for when screening long-term winning stocks. The company’s business economics are clearly better than many other companies on the market, and if you’re an investor looking to capture very high long-term returns, compounding stocks like TransDigm are a powerful way to do so.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source