Transcript: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austin Goolsbee

The following is a transcript of an interview with Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austin Goolsbee, which aired December 17, 2023.



MARGARET BRENNAN: Now on to the economy… and some good news… The Federal Reserve estimates there could be three interest rate cuts next year due to slowing inflation, which means less borrowing for mortgages and auto loans. Cost will reduce. It also projected that inflation would fall to 2.2 percent, close to meeting the Fed’s target. With more information, we are also joined by Austin Goolsbee, President and CEO of the Chicago Federal Reserve. Nice to have you here.

Auston Goolsby: It’s great to see you, Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Or down the line, I should say. Uh, you were one of the people who voted to keep rates at a 22-year high. Umm, on what basis will the decision be made as to when to cut and how much to buy?

Goolsby: Well, what I think should drive decisions about monetary policy is whether we are accomplishing the job that the Federal Reserve Act gives us, which is to maximize employment and keep prices under control. To stabilize. This is what we call double mandate. There are two aspects to this. And over the past several years, the United States has performed very well on the employment front and very poorly on the inflation front. That will determine what we should do with rates, can we get inflation back to target? And we have made a lot of progress in 2023, but I still caution everyone that it is not done. And so the data will dictate what’s going to happen to rates.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You say it’s not done, but you said in November that the economy is on track. It seemed.

Goolsby: Uh, I said it could be,

Margaret Brennan: Yes, it could.

Goolsby: And–and I still think we can–

Margaret Brennan: So, okay. So in other words, it’s still possible to have a soft landing, uh, to avoid the recession that many had feared. Therefore, it is too early to declare victory.

Goolsby: Yeah, definitely. It is too early to declare victory now. We made a lot of progress. So the thing to remember is that every time in the past the Fed or other central banks around the world have had to reduce inflation significantly. This basically always comes with a major recession in 2023. We still get another month of data, but in 2023 it looks like inflation will come down significantly without a big increase in the unemployment rate, that’s the golden path I talked about, but we’re still over target. Are. We have to get inflation down to its first target, this, this, this is an exaggeration to count chickens until we are confident that we are on that path.

Margaret Brennan: Okay. So good news for you, but you are cautious in that assessment.

Goolsby: Umm, okay. Yes. Good news, but cautious.

MARGARET BRENNAN: One of the things, although one of the things that came out, was not, um, a positive statistic. The federal government said Friday that the number of homeless people in the United States has increased by 12% year over year. He said it was driven by rising rental costs and the end of pandemic aid. How do you weight a data point like this?

Goolsby: Well, that’s a concerning data point and we have other concerning data points as well. Sure. You see defaults happening on both credit card loans, auto loans and small business loans. We have to take the economy holistically. Our simple mandate, as I say, is to maximize employment and stabilize prices. We will have to keep taking readings of the economy as we move forward. And, and, and I think make decisions in a meeting-by-meeting, data-dependent manner.

Margaret Brennan: What are your thoughts about the extent to which we need to be concerned about geopolitical risk? This war is still going on in Ukraine. You still have the instability in the Middle East, beyond Israel now potentially affecting, uh, shipping through major ports, uh, in the Middle East. How do you measure that degree of risk from your perspective?

Goolsby: It’s, it’s definitely a level of risk. In some sense, part of the job of central bankers is to be worried about everything, right? My old friend and mentor Paul Volcker used to say that there was no ray of hope so bright that it couldn’t find a dark cloud. This would be big enough to stop it. So if oil prices start rising significantly again, the way they have over the past few years, it will be a major supply shock problem for the economy. If we saw an expansion of wars, if we saw a collapse in China, if we saw a series of things around the world, or if we faced a major credit crunch, I would be bullish in the United States and the banking, um, sector, all A decline was observed. Those would be threats. And we call these types of external shocks. They have derailed even easier soft landings in the past, in 1990 and 2001. So we, we, just have to keep an eye on them. And this is the old Midwest way, you know, there’s no bad weather there. There are only bad clothes. We, we prepare and, as situations arise, we accept them.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Austin Goolsby, thanks for giving us your perspective. We will be back.

Goolsby: Thank you, Margaret.

Source: www.cbsnews.com