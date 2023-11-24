Trans Mountain faces regulatory hearing on pipeline variance request

By Nia Williams

(Reuters) – The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has ordered the company building the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion (TMX) to appear at an oral hearing on Monday, as the regulator considers whether to waive the project. Whether the request is approved or not.

Trans Mountain Corp., which is owned by the Canadian government, applied last month for a variance on a section of the pipeline between Hope and Chilliwack, British Columbia, facing “very challenging” construction conditions due to the hardness of the rock. After this it needed to be drilled. Through.

The company plans to install 30-inch-diameter (76 cm) pipe instead of 36-inch (91 cm) pipe as planned, which will reduce the installation schedule by approximately 55–60 days.

In a letter dated Nov. 23, CER said it needed “additional information or justification” regarding Trans Mountain’s submissions so far, and would hold an oral hearing in Calgary on Monday.

Trans Mountain had asked the regulator to take a decision on the variation request by November 30 to “advance the timely completion” of the expansion project.

TMX will ship an additional 590,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta to Canada’s Pacific coast. The C$30.9 billion project has been plagued by cost overruns and regulatory delays.

The expanded pipeline is scheduled to begin operations at the end of the first quarter of 2024, and any further construction work risks being delayed.

TMX was ordered to cease operations for nearly two weeks earlier this month after regulators found multiple environmental non-compliance issues in a wetland area near Abbotsford, British Columbia.

In September, CER approved a route deviation request from TMX for a section of the pipeline near Kamloops, despite opposition from local Indigenous groups.

CER said no other parties have expressed concerns about TMX’s latest variance request.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Mark Porter and Leslie Adler)

