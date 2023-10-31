Trane Technologies featured in tomorrow's new episode

Visitors learn how Trane Technologies’ innovations have helped commercial buildings operate more comfortably and sustainably

October 30, 2023 /3BL/ – Global climate innovator, Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) teams up with the Emmy®-nominated science and technology TV show Tomorrow’s World Today for a new episode showcasing the company’s innovative and sustainable commercial products Have worked together. The solution is designed to help commercial buildings operate comfortably.

Trane Technologies invited the show’s field reporter, Greg Constantino, to its Digital Controls Innovation Center in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, to meet with experts who discussed the need for sustainable heating and cooling solutions and technology like thermal storage and integrated digital controls. Told about the demand. make it possible.

Greg also took a closer look at energy-efficient solutions at the Science Museum of Minnesota. The museum is equipped with two high-efficiency Trane 160-ton chillers, which not only cool the facility, but also convert the heat already in the building into hot water, which is used to heat the museum. By recycling its heat energy, the Science Museum of Minnesota is not only saving money on its heating bills, but also reducing emissions.

Reducing its customers’ emissions is part of Trane Technologies’ 2030 sustainability commitments. Those commitments include the Gigaton Challenge – a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (or, 2% of the world’s annual emissions) by 2030. The company’s emissions reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI). ,

Tomorrow’s World introduces today’s complex technologies to TODAY viewers and explores how these innovations will impact the world of tomorrow. The show airs weekly on The Science Channel and Discovery Channel. After an episode premieres, it is also available on the channel’s respective streaming services, Science Channel GO and Discovery GO. At the conclusion of each new season, viewers can stream the episode via the Tomorrow’s World Today YouTube channel.

Source: www.3blmedia.com