Trainline raises ticket sales expectations after strong first half

Trainline estimates net ticket sales to grow 17-22% in the current financial year

London-based company continues to benefit from improvements in rail travel

Domestic consumer ticket sales rose to £1.71 billion for the six months ending in August

Trainline expects ticket transactions on its platform to top annual forecasts following a strong performance in the first half.

Britain’s largest online ticketing app estimates that net ticket sales will grow by 17 to 22 percent in the current financial year, compared to earlier estimates of less than 13 percent.

Revenue is also projected to increase by 15 to 20 percent, while adjusted earnings before nasties are expected to be between 2.15 and 2.25 percent of ticket sales.

The London-based company is benefiting from the absence of Covid-related restrictions and a resurgence in rail travel, particularly among people buying more tickets online in the UK.

Domestic consumer ticket purchases rose by almost a fifth to £1.71 billion for the six months ending in August, even though a several-day strike by railway workers led to millions in lost sales.

Outside the UK, ticket sales increased by more than £100 million to £558 million, which Trainline partly attributed to brand campaigns driving demand in Spain and Italy.

Spanish business was also supported by the recent liberalization of its high-speed rail network, the second largest in the world after China.

In contrast, the company said that business in France had been slowed by the decision to stop marketing ahead of the liberalization of the railways in the country.

The European Union has taken steps towards relaxing state control over rail lines in Europe as part of its fourth railway package, which aims to reduce public subsidies and increase competitiveness in the rail industry.

Trainline said increasing carrier competition positions it well to become the ‘aggregator of choice’ and boost its global business in the medium term.

It said rail passenger numbers in the company’s key markets have ‘almost fully recovered’ to pre-pandemic numbers despite industrial action and wider economic uncertainty in the UK.

Trainline chief executive Jody Ford said: ‘Our growth over the past six months reflects our focus on continually innovating and improving the customer experience of purchasing digital rail tickets.’

Trainline shares jumped 10.1 per cent to 289.2p by Thursday afternoon, following the half-year trading update, making them one of the top five risers on the FTSE 250 index.

Dominic Richardson, rail partner at Gowling WLG, said the group’s technology focus means it could benefit from more tickets being booked through its app as consumers move away from paper tickets.

‘But, with intense competition emerging in the sector to exploit the sector’s failures, Trainline will need to establish itself as an industry leader to continue receiving awards.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk