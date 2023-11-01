Training is essential to bridge the gap between indigenous entrepreneurs and funds

Indigenous-owned Thunder Farms prevailed despite funding challenges.

The Battlefords – When Thunder Farms began turning a profit as the first fully Indigenous-owned farm northwest of the Battlefords, Sask. Three years ago, there were limited funding options available.

Communication and training resources for grant applications are essential for Indigenous entrepreneurs to access government funding incentives.

“We had to invest in ourselves. “There was a lot of apprehension from big companies like banks about helping us,” said Derrick Meetus, manager of Thunder Farms.

Federal Small Business Minister Rachie Valdez recently announced $500,000 for the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business to support Indigenous entrepreneurs. Specific indigenous entrepreneurship incentives are also supported by the government through programs such as the Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund.

This funding is to enhance Indigenous economic self-determination, part of the federal government’s commitment to renew and improve relationships with Indigenous peoples.

Bridging that gap requires efficient and frequent communication between government, organizations, and bands, as well as access to training on how to apply for and manage such grants.

“We have a representative in Saskatchewan who sends us a call for proposals and we have a woman on staff who is managing that aspect of the program,” said AJ Ahenkew, who leads economic development and finance for the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. Is.”

Earlier this week, Red Pheasant broke ground on construction of a new retail complex in the North Battleford area. It successfully secured a $2.2 million grant, which is matched by $2 million of its own, to add roads, water, sewage and utility hookups to the facility.

The grant application process can be a catch-22, as in many cases the funds received from grants cannot be used to pay the salaries of the people required to submit proposals.

There are at least three organizations in Saskatchewan to support community economic development and provide guidance on grants.

The Saskatchewan Indigenous Enterprise Foundation (SIEF) is one of them. It is in direct contact with the band offices and publishes regular newsletters about incentives. Chiefs are also invited to attend its annual meeting, and the group participates in workshops in communities.

“It’s a case of us finding out,” said Terry Brodziak, SIEF general manager.

For indigenous entrepreneurs in the region, there is a need to improve the regular flow of information between the unit and the entrepreneur.

MeToo suggests greater transparency in announcement and distribution of incentives; Most communities access news and developments through their band offices.

When opportunities are simply announced, “they don’t diminish,” Meetus said.

