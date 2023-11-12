Trainer Brian Ellison rewarded by tweaking OneSmoothOperator plan

Good Decision: OneSmoothOperator (second from left) ridden by jockey Ben Robinson on his way to winning the Virgin Bet November Handicap at Newcastle. Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The competition normally concludes the British flat season on the grounds at Doncaster, but due to flooding it had to be held on Newcastle’s synthetic surface.

The move prompted Malton-based Alison to enter his five-year-old colt in the race and veto the intended race in the Sedgefield Novices’ Hurdle.

The decision proved wise as Onesmoothoperator, who had raced in the midfield under Ben Robinson, took the inside rail in the final furlong.

Victory: Jockey Ben Robinson (left) and trainer Brian Allison, centre, with OneSmoothOperator after winning the Virgin Bet November Handicap. Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

From there he competed with Charlie Johnston’s Struth, but came out on top to succeed him, losing by a margin of 15–2.

Alison said, “We weren’t going to get him into it until it was switched here, we were going to take him to Sedgefield for the novice hurdle!

“We bought him for hurling. It’s been a lucky race for me, I’ve won it three times so far.

“He loves it here, however, he needs a fast gallop and he got a great ride. He makes his way around the top turn and you know you have to get over the rail.

“I think the horse deserves a big horse because he is fun, you have to ride him for luck. Luckily today he got a chance to race early and everything went well.

“Most likely we will still hurdle but he should have good ground. He’s an absolutely brilliant jumper.

“We ran him over hurdles once, but they went all the way and it didn’t do him any favors, he finished second. We could probably give him a pop for a change. We will see what is around.”

Jockey Graham Lee is in intensive care after suffering a neck injury in a fall at Newcastle on Friday evening.

The Bedale-based rider was taken from his mount Ben McDui and taken to hospital as the stalls opened for BetUK. Acca-Fenwa Home of Disability.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund said: “Graham was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he remains in intensive care with a neck injury.

“He will undergo further testing today to assess the severity of his injury.”

Lee has ridden under both codes during his long career, with the pair winning the Grand National for renowned trainer Ginger McCann in 2004, prompting Amberley House to feature on their cover.

The rider also enjoyed a successful partnership with hurdler Inglis Drever, counting the 2005 World Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival among his seven wins, while the Freddie Murphy-trained pair of Another Promise and Kalahari King were also Grade One scorers.

Lee turned his attention to the flat in 2012, also winning Group One gold with Trip to Paris in the 2015 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and Alpha Delfini in the 2018 Nunthorpe.

He had his best season on the Flat in 2014 when he rode 159 winners with 47 wins on the board this campaign.

Jim Goldie has employed Lee’s services over jumps and flats and was thinking of the rider and his family.

He said: “I have been there. My dad had a fractured skull when I was 14, so I know what it’s like. We have to remain hopeful. One thing is that racing will take care of that.

Dale Gibson, interim chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association, was in Newcastle and said: “Whenever a jockey is injured, the sense of community and group is always real and that is still the case.

“Graham is hugely popular and what he has achieved in the game is incredible.

“PJA and The Waiting Room would like to send our best wishes to Graham and his family.

“The IJF is always at the forefront of communication, this is how it works for an injured jockey, and we are all keeping our fingers crossed.

“It’s not easy for jockeys today to go out and ride, especially for those who were here last night, and that’s one of the reasons I’m here to support – after riding for 24 years, I know that. How is it? “They’re a very close-knit community.”

