A weather-related landslide caused service disruptions on Metro-North’s Hudson Line and Amtrak in the Westchester County area on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Drone photos from the MTA show the extent of the damage.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The slide occurred about 9:45 a.m. Saturday and disrupted all four Metro-North Railroad tracks near the Scarborough station in the village of Briarcliff Manor. As a result, Metro-North Railroad said, there is no service between the Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon stations.

Commuters catching the train south of Tarrytown are encouraged to use the Harlem Line.

But anyone north of Tarrytown cannot travel by train to and from New York City. As of Sunday afternoon, Amtrak and Metro-North had no estimate as to when the tracks would be cleared.

Metro-North said there is limited hourly service between Grand Central Terminal and Tarrytown, and limited hourly service between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie. Additionally, it says there is “very” limited bus service in place of trains between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon for affected customers; That transportation plan is expected to last at least through the weekend.

There is no train or bus service at the Phillips Manor, Scarborough, and Ossining stations, and customers at those stations must travel to the Tarrytown station for rail service to Grand Central Terminal, or the Croton-Harmon station for rail service to Poughkeepsie. is encouraged.

It’s unclear how long it will take to remove the remains of the slide, which followed heavy rain across much of the Hudson Valley. The National Weather Service in New York City said Bryncliff Manor, where the slide occurred, received 1.22 inches of rain between Friday and Sunday. Other totals for communities along the Hudson River varied widely, from just under an inch of rain in Tarrytown to nearly 2 inches of rain in Ossining.

Metro-North spokesman Aaron Donovan said crews worked overnight Sunday to inspect and repair the affected tracks, removing soil, and breaking up rocks and a fractured rock wall, as well as running trains. The third rail is also being restored.

Drone photos shared by Metro-North show the extent of the damage caused by the landslide – as it reached the foundation of the house where the landslide occurred, and the stone patio at the back was apparently broken.

“The track furthest away was the least affected and the track closest to the landslide was the most affected,” Donovan said. “At this point, I don’t know when we’ll get the first of those tracks back, which is the most important piece of the puzzle.”

Earlier Sunday, Amtrak provided details about how its services were being affected — including cancellations on the Empire and Lake Shore Limited lines. Here are the details from Amtrak. A spokesperson said Sunday that this is the latest information they have for an update on the service:

• Empire Service:

– 233, 244, 280, 241, 259, 261, 253, 250, 260, 240, 238, 256 have been cancelled.

– 284 will operate only between Niagara Falls, NY and Albany, NY

– 281 and 283 start in Albany, NY

• Maple Leaf Service:

– 64 will operate between Toronto, Ontario. and Albany, NY

– 63 starts in Albany, NY

• Ethan Allen Express

– The 290 and 291 will operate only between Burlington, VT and Albany, NY

• Lake Shore Limited Service:

– 48 and 49 canceled

– The 448 and 449 will operate only between Albany, NY and Boston.

• Adirondack

– 68 and 69 will operate between Montreal, Que. And only Albany, NY

Source: www.timesunion.com