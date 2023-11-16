Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

Train drivers will hold a one-day strike next month amid a long-running dispute over pay and a nine-day ban on overtime.

The Aslef union said the new walkout would “increase pressure” on train companies and the government to give train drivers their first pay rise in more than four years.

Union members to walkout from EMR and LNER on December 2; Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink and WMT on 3 December; at C2C and Greater Anglia on 5 December; on 6 December on Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, SWR main line and depot, and Island Line; at CrossCountry and GWR on 7 December; and on December 8 at Northern and TPT.

All Aslef members will refuse to work any overtime from Friday 1 December to Saturday 9 December.

Asleff said it had previously called for all its members to strike on the same day but that spreading out the action would have “greater” impact on the rail industry.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “We are determined to win this dispute and get a significant pay rise for train drivers, whose pay has not increased since 2019, while the cost of living has soared during that time. It has increased.”

“The Transport Secretary, who has been missing in action during this dispute, says we should put this proposal to our members.

“The Minister clearly fails to understand that, since the attractive offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) in April, we have received an overwhelming mandate, on a majority vote, for more industrial action.

“Our members have spoken and we know what they think. Every time they vote – and they have voted overwhelmingly – for strike action to seek a fair wage increase it is a clear rejection of the proposal made in April.

“RDG’s offer – a land grab offer on all our terms and conditions – was made in the full knowledge that it could not – and would not – be accepted.”

Aslef said it had successfully struck payment deals with 14 companies over the past 12 months, including freight companies, open-access operators, Eurostar and passenger companies in Scotland and Wales, where transport issues are at stake.

“We have been unable to strike a deal with the 16 government-controlled train operating companies (TOCs) in England.

“This is a controversy created by the Tory government in Westminster in England.

“We gave TOC a way out of this dispute which they did not accept because the government intervened.

“We have suggested a significant overall increase for all drivers, all companies involved, to deal with the cost of living crisis.

“We said, other matters can be dealt with on a company-by-company basis as the terms and conditions are different in each company.

“By separating the trains, the TOC and the government would have got an exit route, and we would have had the opportunity, at the company council level, to deal with any changes and productivity changes they wanted.

“In some TOCs the working week is Sunday, in some not. One size does not fit all – it cannot and will not.

“We will continue to take industrial action until the train companies – and/or the government – ​​sit down and negotiate with us in good faith.”

Aslef held 14 one-day strikes during the 18-month dispute, causing massive disruption to services across the country.

Strikes have also been called by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union from June 2022, who are now voting on a deal aimed at resolving their dispute.

