Car fans, don’t start your Bring a Trailer addiction.

The auction site for everything from classic cars to modern enthusiast vehicles started from humble beginnings and word of mouth and eventually became one of the best car auctions online.

Since 2020, Bring a Trailer, owned by Hearst Magazines, has seen its user base grow and page views increase as the “auction snooping” trend allowed fans to find their perfect car (which they may never be able to buy). There has been interest in logging in to find, but the auction action brings an excitement and “what if” factor that is difficult to replicate from the comfort of your own home.

But it’s not just window shoppers, Bring a Trailer saw its sales increase in 2023, in a year where high interest rates, rising insurance premiums and economic uncertainty weighed on the auto market. Bring A Trailer revenue rose 2% to more than $1.4 billion, with sales volume totaling above 30,000, up 19% from a year earlier.

2014 592-mile Pagani Huayra that sold on Bring a Trailer (Credit: Bring a Trailer) (Bring a Trailer)

However, a 19% increase in total unit sales and only a 2% increase in revenue meant that prices per lot went down, and so they did. The average price per car sold at auction on Bring a Trailer dropped to $54K from $59.5K a year ago.

The question is, are the tough times over for the classic car market – one of the largest alternative asset classes?

“There was a big bubble in 2022, people were spending money like crazy on cars and other things, and 2023 fixed that,” said Randy Nonenberg, CEO of Bring a Trailer, in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “We look at the value of cars 1707688961 To be consistent with where they were in 2023, so it will kind of stabilize because people will know what they are doing.

Top 5 sales by price in 2023 on Bring A Trailer

Now the site has recorded several big sales, including a “virtual” hammer price of $2.89 million for a 2014 Pagani Huayra, $2.5 million for a 1967 Porsche 910 and $1.79 million for a 2020 Ford GT.

“Obviously these are over the top, but most people aren’t going to spend $3 million on a car, but thankfully there are some people,” Nonenberg said with a laugh.

Although the sums were large, they did not match some of the larger auctions held in the busy days of 2022. “People were throwing money at these [in 2022] Thinking they’d be back on them within 12 months, and that kind of excitement, was a little bit too optimistic, but now they’ve settled in.

1967 Porsche 910 that sold on Bring a Trailer (Credit: Bring a Trailer)

Nonenberg focuses more on “bread and butter” listings, as he calls them, $50-$60K cars. After all, since Bring A Trailer only charges a $99 listing fee and a buyer fee of 5% of the car’s selling price, capped at $5,000, those million dollar listings don’t bring in that much revenue (although there is a prestige factor).

Bring A Trailer isn’t the only game in town when it comes to online auctions. eBay Motors, Cars & Bids (started by car critic Doug DeMuro and owned by The Chernin Group), and PCMarket, among others, all cater to buyers large and small.

One way to help “bread and butter” listings, as Nonenberg calls them, is to facilitate sales between buyers and sellers; Currently once the sale is completed on Bring A Trailer both parties have to separate payment, title transfer and car delivery, which can be difficult and financially scary at times.

German and American brands are the leaders in sales on Bring a Trailer.

“There are now digital tools that we’ve been developing over the last several months that we’re going to launch in the next 30 days that will help people actually transfer paperwork, send money, do escrow service, verification – and a lot more.” Will help. “Make it easier and easier to sell online,” Nonenberg said. “You can trust Bring a Trailer to make this a safer and better transaction.”

With better purchasing tools and more auctions happening every day, viewers can become the buyers of the future.

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: www.bing.com