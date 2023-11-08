Trailbreaker Resources provides update on company activities

Trailbreaker Resources Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trailbreaker Resources Limited (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s exploration activities during the 2023 field season and our continued efforts to create shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work on a wide range of our projects. Work included the filing of a NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla Project, optioning a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Akin Creek Project, surface exploration and operations at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects. A site visit at the Sheldon Project. Additionally, the technical team was strengthened with the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work is ongoing towards allowing projects to conduct drill testing. Additionally, the technical team is actively engaged in project construction operations to bring new highly prospective assets into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum of this year’s activities into 2024 and build on the exploration successes of 2023.

President’s message

“Thank you to our loyal shareholders who have continued to believe in and support our exploration approach through a difficult metals market. We are excited to pursue many projects and look forward to an active exploration season in 2024. We are also excited about the ongoing target generation that our technical team is engaged in, which we believe will continue to add highly potential projects to our pipeline. – Dáithí Mac Gearalt

2023 exploration activities

Click on the hyperlink below for more information on each project, news release, or presentation.

Atsutla : Ahead of the start of field season, Trailbreaker filed a NI 43-101 technical report for the Atsutla project located in northwestern BC (see dated news release) 15 May 2023 , The structural geology report, along with the technical report and drill recommendations, provides a geological framework and clear exploration methodology to advance the Atsutla Project. There are strong prospects for both intrusion-hosted auriferous quartz veins in the western part of the property, where rock samples have assayed up to 630 grams/tonne gold (Au); and for porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) mineralization in the Swan Zone, where rock samples returned up to 11.7 g/t Au.

Eagle Lake , Trailbreaker selected a portion of the Eagle Lake project located in central BC for Vizsla Copper. These four claims relate to Vizsla Copper’s Woodjam Project (see dated news release). 12 June 2023 , Vizsla Copper has the option to acquire 100% interest in the four option claims by issuing a total of 400,000 common shares to Trailbreaker over three years. Trailbreaker and Teck Resources Ltd. retain a combined 2% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on these claims. Trailbreaker has retained the prospective Moffat Zone portion of the Eagle Lake project, where historical drill results returned grades up to 3.52 g/t Au over 9.9 metres. Also in the Moffatt area, a 2022 MMI (mobile metal ion) soil survey defined an 850 x 700 m gold-copper-silver-molybdenum (Au-Cu-Ag-Mo) anomaly.

akin the creek , Trailbreaker’s field season began with a successful diamond drill program at the Eakin Creek Project, south-central BC (see dated news release) 5 September 2023 , Gold was intersected in all eleven drillholes, with the interval highlighted by: 1.0 m of 14.3 g/t Au in hole EC-23-02; 3.0 m of 2.42 g/t Au in hole EC-23-01; and 15.7 meters of 0.32 g/t Au in hole EC-23-05. This drill program represents a successful and cost-effective first pass test of a highly prospective target, with 2,039 meters of drilling completed for less than CAD$500k. Additional drilling is recommended to expand the known extent of mineralized zones.

golden sable , Surface work at the Golden Sable Project, south-central BC, extended the soil gold anomaly to 4 km length (see dated news release) 14 September 2023 , The Golden Sable project was recently acquired by Trailbreaker (see dated news release). 29 May 2023 , The project was later explored by Trailbreaker, focusing on a previously identified significant gold anomaly in the soil. This anomaly is supported locally by 2018 drill results, which included 24.0 meters of 0.83 g/t Au, in turn a sub-interval of 4.0 meters of 2.4 g/t Au. Outcrop exposures on the property are limited, and no follow-up drilling has occurred along the gold anomaly in the soil, leaving most of the potential potential anomaly untested.

Sheldon , A site visit to the Sheldon Project, central Yukon, confirmed historical gold-in-rock values, as well as several key geological features indicating a potential “reduced intrusion-related gold system” (RIRGS). Rock samples collected in an area containing abundant sheet quartz veins containing arsenopyrite and bismuthinite, near the contact of the Sheldon Stock granite and hornfels sedimentary rocks, give assays up to 6.48 g/t Au. The site visit confirmed the geological model, the presence of high-priority targets, and supported our exploration approach as applied to the Sheldon property. an update project presentation Can be found on our website.

Castle Rock , Trailbreaker announces the acquisition of the Castle Rock property, North Vancouver Island, BC, through a claim combination and partnership agreement with Cazador Resources (see dated news release) 20 January 2023 , The property was subsequently consolidated through a secondary agreement with Cazador Resources, giving Trailbreaker the option to acquire a 100% interest in the property (see dated news release). 8 August 2023 , A surface exploration program consisting of 497 soil samples, 50 rock samples and geological mapping was completed at Castle Rock. The program tracked a gold anomaly in soil identified near the gold-rich Heart Porphyry prospect in 2022 and historic rock samples in the Flan Zone (see dated news release). 25 September 2023 , Assay samples for this work are still outstanding and will be reported separately when received.

Vice President of Exploration , In addition to Trailbreaker’s field exploration activities, Dillon Hume, M.Sc., P.Geo., joined the team in July, 2023 as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Hume brings a wealth of mineral exploration experience to Trailbreaker. Important discoveries include the East Ridge Zone at the Red Chris Cu-Au Porphyry Mine and the Krakatoa Zone at the Kudz Ze Kaya VHMS Deposit. Mr. Hume holds an M.Sc. Completed. degree on the structural and mineralogical controls of gold mineralization at the Tajitos orogenic gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico, and is registered as a professional geologist in British Columbia. He brings a strong management and technical foundation to help drive Trailbreaker’s exciting project portfolio.

project construction

Trailbreaker is continuously conducting project construction, including reviewing projects that may add significant exploration potential and fit well into Trailbreaker’s portfolio. Project formulation focuses primarily on identifying underexplored and undervalued projects that the technical team believes have realistic potential for significant progress. Project construction work focuses primarily on gold projects in British Columbia and the Yukon.

Outlook for future work

Trailbreaker is preparing for another year of exploration across a host of potential projects. Surface work and geophysical surveys will be conducted on several properties to develop drill targets that may lead to significant discoveries. Additionally, the technical team is planning first-pass drill programs for several projects. Additional news on specific work programs can be expected during the winter and spring months as these planning efforts solidify.

In addition to field work for 2024, the Trailbreaker team will attend conferences over the winter months, including, but not limited to: the AMEBC Roundup Conference in Vancouver from January 22-25, 2024; the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto from March 3-6, 2024; and the Kamloops Exploration Group conference in Kamloops from April 9-10, 2024.

from the board

Daithi Mac Gearalt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schultz, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist for Aurora Geosciences Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker’s BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Other

For more, follow Trailbreaker's tweets Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd Use the 'Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

forward-looking statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and United States private securities legislation (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”). Are. Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosures about potential events, conditions or financial performance that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; Expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and the receipt of related permits. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “anticipates”, “expects”, “understands”, “has agreed” or variations of such words and phrases or statements. Actions, events or results that “will occur”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that have Causal actions, events or results may not be as expected. , estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements, if any, in this news release, Trailbreaker has applied a number of material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or that are unanticipated. To reflect the occurrence of events.

Telephone: 604 681 1820

Replica: 604 681 1864

https://www.TrailbreakerResources.com

https://twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd.

