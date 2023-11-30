Trailblazer Elon Musk pushes an unholy new frontier

(Please note that paragraphs 2 and 7 of this story contain strong language)

by Ross Kerber

(Reuters) – Elon Musk is willing to achieve what no business leader has done before, from mass-producing electric cars to developing reusable space rockets. Now he’s blazing another trail that most CEOs have avoided: profane insults.

Tesla’s CEO told advertisers who have fled his social media platform X because of anti-Semitic content, “Go and fuck yourself!” In an interview on Wednesday.

Several business communications analysts said they could not recall any similar case of an executive publicly bashing his clients. He said, the CEO’s job is to make deals, not to create controversies.

“It’s openly attacking your client. It’s more of a crime than just language,” said Andy Challenger, senior vice president of outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.

Musk, Tesla and X did not respond to requests for comment.

Cases of business leaders using foul language – sometimes for emphasis, sometimes to show informality – surface on various corporate earnings calls. Last year, Michael O’Leary, CEO of European airline Ryanair, attacked plane maker Boeing over delivery delays.

According to one recording, in 2018, Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO Jim Hagedorn offered a blustery rant about a business unit, including that “those motherfuckers are gun shy right now.” The newspaper’s owner, Sam Zell, told one of his own reporters in a 2008 conversation, “Fuck you.”

However, the context of Musk’s comments was different, as he was questioned about the departure of advertisers from X following his support of anti-Semitic posts. Musk apologized for it and then shrugged and dismissed concerns about advertisers fleeing the platform.

Academics who have studied swearing say it can relieve tension, create bonds, or create a sense of urgency. But according to a 2017 paper by authors including business professor Yehuda Baruch of the University of Southampton, profane words can also convey a lack of respect, leadership skills or control.

Musk’s anger was of a negative kind, Baruch said in an interview. Baruch said, “His curse was definitely indicative of losing his temper and losing control. It does not show relief from tension. Someone at his level should not be using the F-word to vent his anger.”

Some analysts argue that the rise of casual office culture and work-from-home settings has led to more abuse at work. Certainly, Peter Cappelli, a management professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, said ribald phrases seemed more common 40 years ago and have declined as more women entered the workforce.

Cappelli said Musk wants to see himself as a rock star, not a business leader who needs to take account of multiple constituencies. Meanwhile Musk’s vast wealth means he could face a financial blow in the X.

“If this (X) were a public company, he would have been fired long ago, but he doesn’t care and is willing to lose a lot of money. The business community can’t discipline someone who doesn’t care It’s about losing money,” Cappelli said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

