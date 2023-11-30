Market analysts anticipate that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will rapidly approve multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs. This has created a tense atmosphere among applicants, especially when the front-runner seeks to gain a significant first-mover advantage by attracting a large portion of everyday investors.

As the race is heating up, traditional companies seem to be actively involved in this ETF business.

Big Bet on Spot Bitcoin ETF

According to the latest research from Reflexivity, current trends show that “traditional financial firms have traded ETFs and have a higher probability of approval by the January 10 deadline.”

Over the past week, digital asset funds with structured structures saw the highest inflows of funds in all of 2023. CoinShares data showed that the figure totaled $343 million during the period. According to reflexivity, this remarkable development can be interpreted in two ways.

One, this could indicate increased excitement related to ETF front-running, or alternatively, it could signal a potential harbinger of continued institutional interest in digital assets.

On top of that, the discount to the net asset value of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is shrinking. A discount of less than 10% indicates growing interest in increasing investments in Bitcoin.

However, this change is primarily attributed to sentiment regarding the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF and the transformation of GBTC into an exchange-traded fund that would trade at parity with the underlying BTC, the vehicle aiming to offer exposure. Is.

When considering the inflow of funds highlighted in the preceding chart and the market movements of crypto proxies like Coinbase (COIN), Reflexity said it becomes clear that traditional financial institutions are actively engaging in ETF trades, which in turn Express a high level of confidence. Likely by the January 10 deadline.

Improve on-chain liquidity

Amid growing institutional confidence, the existing stablecoin market has grown significantly. Analyzing Glassnode’s 90-day change in overall stablecoin supply, Reflexivity observed a steady increase in stablecoin supply. Thus, the total stablecoin supply has now increased by $2.2 billion over the past two weeks.

This essentially represents an increase of 2.8% over the last 90 days.

The upward trend in stablecoin reserves indicates improving on-chain liquidity and a larger pool of capital in the crypto economy to be deployed into directional bets on crypto tokens as well as yield strategies within decentralized finance .

