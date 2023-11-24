Trading Volumes Jump After Binance Lists NFT Marketplace Altcoin Blur on Top Crypto Exchange – The Daily Hodl

A non-fungible token (NFT) market is on the rise after being listed by the largest crypto exchange platform by volume in the world.

In a new announcement, crypto exchange Binance says it is listing BLUR, the governance token of altcoin Blur, a decentralized NFT marketplace that offers real-time price streams and comparisons.

According to Binance, BLUR will first be available in BLUR/BTC, BLUR/USDT, and BLUR/TRY trading pairs.

The announcement caused BLUR’s price to skyrocket, as the digital asset rose from a seven-day low of $0.303 on November 20 to a price tag of $0.637 at the time of writing, an increase of 110%.

Binance says that a SEED tag will be placed on BLUR, meaning it has been deemed an innovative project that may exhibit higher volatility and risk than other virtual currencies.

To gain access to assets with the SEED tag, Binance says users must accept the terms of service as well as pass a quiz every 90 days that ensures they are safe from trading volatile crypto assets. Understand the risks.

“BLUR is a relatively new token that poses more risk than usual, and thus will likely be subject to higher price volatility. Please ensure that you have undertaken adequate risk management, conducted your own research regarding the fundamentals of BLUR, and fully understand the project before choosing to trade the tokens.

Don’t miss a beat – subscribe to receive email alerts straight to your inbox

check price action

What should I follow TwitterFacebook and Telegram

Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

Check latest news headlines

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in The Daily Hodl do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies or digital assets. Please be aware that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you incur are your responsibility. Daily Hodl does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrency or digital asset, nor is Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Isaro Prakalung

Source: dailyhodl.com