There’s suddenly a fine line between patience and concern, and the Bulls front office is doing its best to balance it.

While several players who signed contracts over the summer are eligible for trades starting Friday, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas still doesn’t see any real market interest in Zach LaVine, according to a source Wednesday.

Not that Karnisovas was supposed to be concerned just yet, especially with so much time between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but if the effort to move LaVine drags on longer than expected it could be one of those concerns. This would significantly change the plans that Karnisovas was trying to accomplish. ,

The remaining players signing offseason deals are eligible to be dealt after January 15, Karnisovas would like to move LaVine on or right after that date, giving him at least 10-15 games to see how the new-look forward plays. Looks like what the Bulls will do, and then allows them to make decisions on guys like DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.

As of now, Karnisovas has no interest in trading Caruso, he is still keeping on the table the possibility of reopening contract extension talks with DeRozan and his camp, and then seeing what he can do for LaVine. Gets the property back based on how he works with that group.

So far, the market has not been exactly cooperative or promising.

Rumors have linked the Bulls to both the Lakers and Raptors, but multiple sources said LaVine and his representation apparently want Los Angeles because of the Klutch Sports connection.

Lakers players who will be eligible to transfer Friday include Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood.

Of that group, the package featuring Russell has been the most touted in the rumor mill as the money to be returned. LaVine makes $40 million this season, with Russell getting $17.3 million of that.

Other names mentioned as possibilities in that package included Rui Hachimura, Austin Reeves, and Vincent. However, Hachimura and Reeves would not be eligible to transfer until January 15, and it did not seem as if Reeves was even being mentioned by the Lakers.

Is there a scenario in which the Bulls and LaVine stick together for the remainder of this season and then find a new home for the two-time All-Star again next summer?

Almost impossible.

Another source said that although the relationship between LaVine and coach Billy Donovan is still cordial, it has completely broken down from a professional standpoint, mostly on LaVine’s part. The guard would rather make waves than waves, but he doesn’t want to play for Donovan anymore and hasn’t really been playing since last season.

And what about the other scenario in all this?

What if the market starts to get serious next month, Karnisovas is able to move LaVine and still get back the ready players he wants to try and make the playoffs? This would be difficult to pull off and the Bulls could still have a very mediocre product, but would allow the Bulls and DeRozan to make some decisions on their financial future.

DeRozan favors an extension with the Bulls if the money and situation are right for him, and Karnisovas doesn’t want DeRozan to leave this summer and get nothing in return.

