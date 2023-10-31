Trading platform IG Group plans to make hundreds of redundancies as it aims to save £50m a year

IG Group said its global workforce will be reduced by about 300

It believes efficiency measures will save £50 million in annual costs

Acting CEO Charlie Roses said IG wanted to be ‘a lean fintech company’

IG Group has revealed it intends to eliminate hundreds of jobs as it aims to streamline its operations.

The online trading platform said its global workforce would be cut by about 300, equivalent to 10 percent of its headcount at the end of May.

Combined with other ‘efficiency measures’ such as widening the use of global centers of excellence, the business believes the program will save £50 million in annual costs.

Redundancies: Online trading platform IG Group said around 300 of its global workforce would be cut, the equivalent of 10 percent of its employee headcount at the end of May (stock image)

It expects to make structural savings of £10 million this financial year, followed by £20 million over the next 12 months and £50 million the year after that.

Like many other retail investment firms, IG has been hit by a slowdown in trading volumes amid growing economic uncertainty.

In the last financial year, the number of active trading clients on its platform declined by about 23,000 to 358,300, although the latter figure was still double their pre-pandemic level.

Acting Chief Executive Charlie Rojas commented: ‘We aim to position IG Group as a lean fintech company, and today’s decisive action ensures a strong platform for future growth.

‘We will continuously evaluate and pursue cost-efficiency opportunities to create a more agile and scalable organization.

‘Our people will be provided with full support throughout this process, and although these decisions are not easy to make, they will ensure that the business is well positioned for continued long-term success.’

Rojas took over two months after June Felix announced she was stepping down as CEO due to her ‘health condition’.

IG has achieved extraordinary growth under Felix’s five years of leadership, as the number of first-time investors looking to earn some cash from increased stock market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic surges.

While this was happening, the company purchased online brokerage TastyTrade, giving it a larger presence in the US retail options and futures markets.

This helped IG’s annual turnover exceed £1 billion for the first time last year, along with rising interest rates and growth in the firm’s exchange-traded derivatives arm.

IG Group shares were up 1 per cent at 646.5p on Tuesday afternoon, but have fallen by about 18 per cent since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, investment management firm Brooks Macdonald announced it was proposing to make 55 jobs redundant in a bid to save around £4 million a year.

Its CEO Andrew Shepherd said: ‘As an ambitious business, we must respond to changing market dynamics by taking difficult decisions that will regrettably impact some of our colleagues, but will leave the group stronger.’

