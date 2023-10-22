Guy Carpenter’s David Edwards examines the state of play in the credit and political risk markets and looks forward to the January renewal.

Against a backdrop of rising economic and political risks in recent years, loss ratios in trade credit, bond and political risk businesses have remained exceptionally low across the market, with modest increases in some cases, but no widespread increases yet. happened.

While other reinsurance segments have tightened, the prevailing sentiment in this segment has been a sense of realism about rate growth, with insurers focused more on favorable conditions and capacity than on price. Insurers value long-term relationships with reinsurers rather than placing emphasis on marginal rate movements, especially at times when they are difficult to acquire.

Overall, despite a generally greater supply of reinsurance capacity for credit risks, there has been underdeployment by reinsurers, who tend to be more cautious about the risk environment than insurers.

Inflation is more of a concern than major events

While a recession was widely expected in 2019/2020, no one expected it to be caused by a global pandemic. The post-Covid-19 restructuring was very challenging for the market, but losses due to the pandemic did not materialize immediately, mainly due to the extensive government support given to businesses, which led to lower default rates among companies. At the same time, insurers had already underwritten their portfolios in anticipation of a possible default.

Meanwhile, the effect of inflation has been to increase premium volumes, as risk limits and insurance turnover increase. This has created capacity challenges for many established reinsurers, with some small to medium-sized reinsurance players seeing this as an opportunity to grow. At the same time, inflation is contributing to increasing the severity of losses.

Making sure the loss situation is a challenge

There are some growing challenges for political risk carriers in terms of loss positions on emerging market/sovereign type-exposures. The main reason for this is energy and raw material costs associated with the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

However, the surety market also faces a significant challenge in this regard, due to the impact of fixed price contracts, supply-chain issues and rising interest rates. The US, UK, Scandinavia and Australia are some of the most affected markets. date.

Although there is some clear evidence of increased claims activity, the overall impact is limited. Some sub-products, sectors and insurers are being more affected than others by loss developments. Overall, we expect the current trend of increase in claims to continue, but remain within cycle norms except in a few local instances where severity will be the driver.

Rating dynamics will vary from year to year

Renewals on January 1, 2024 are likely to start from a narrower base than in 2023, with the most likely scenario being stability at an average for the market. But the range between high and low is expected to widen due to various factors, especially the performance of individual successors.

Overall, there is a shared appetite among insurers and reinsurers to grow in particular sectors to reduce volatility in other segments, which should improve market dynamics for trade loans, bonds and political risk. Strong new trading opportunities should lead to a continued improvement in average portfolio quality for the entire market, which should help further reduce overall market volatility.

Preparing for January renewal

In the current risk environment for trade credit, bonds and political risk, the ability of insurers to demonstrate a strong risk management focus will be critical.

While it may seem axiomatic to say that data is central to a successful reinsurance purchase, there is no doubt that quality data is more valuable than ever. Particularly for specific distressed risks, there will be even greater responsibility on cedants to provide the maximum possible data, providing detailed quality data will be indispensable to generate the best results. Guy Carpenter helps clients anticipate and navigate an ever-changing marketplace.

David Edwards is co-head of the credit, bond and political risk division at Guy Carpenter

Source: www.theinsurer.com